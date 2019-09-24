Then it was over in Pittsburgh. Then they were in, following a 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, following a doubleheader sweep Tuesday that clinched a spot in October. They won the first game, 7-2, in the afternoon. Their sweep, combined with the Cubs loss, were the final results needed to secure the Nationals a fifth playoff berth in eight seasons.

There was a point earlier this season, some four months ago, when none of this seemed possible. Not clinching a postseason berth. Not soaking the clubhouse in alcohol. Not playing past the last day of the regular season, or for anything but paychecks and pride.

When the Nationals left New York on May 23, after they were swept through four games by the New York Mets, their record stood at 19-31. If you peaked onto social media then, or read anything within reach, the season was dead in the water. Manager Dave Martinez was getting fired. The team’s best players were on the trade block. This season, a campaign that began with World Series aspirations, was turned into a steppingstone toward 2020. Maybe, the thinking went, Washington should start planning now. And maybe, at the time, it wasn’t such a bad idea.

But something changed for the Nationals after that series. They got healthy, for one, and finally had Trea Turner, Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto in the same lineup. Their starting pitching continued to dominate. Their bullpen, historically bad through 50 games, became passable and blew fewer leads. That combination, however twisted, was enough to make them the best team in baseball from May 24 to Sept. 1. It was enough for the best 80-game stretch in club history, 54-26, and enough for the front office to acquire three relievers at the trade deadline.

Once the Nationals looked up this September, even during a trying stretch, their terrible start was only felt in the standings. It kept them from competing with the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. It will ultimately lead them into the wild-card game Oct. 1 — most likely against the Milwaukee Brewers — funneling their aspirations into a proverbial coin flip. But most of their expectations had been met. Martinez is still the manager. Max Scherzer, Rendon and Sean Doolittle, all cast off as trade pieces around Memorial Day, are still key to their chances in October. A chance is all Washington ever wanted in the first place.

“We just started playing better baseball, but that’s the reason you have to play 162 games,” said Nationals ace Max Scherzer of the turnaround. “This is a six-month season, this is an absolute marathon of a sport, it’s unlike any other sport.”

So there Scherzer was Tuesday night, rocking into his windup, trying to recover from a three-run homer by Philadelphia’s Brad Miller in the first inning. The Nationals had already secured the front end of the doubleheader behind five perfect innings from their bullpen. But Scherzer, their ace, their expected starter for the wild-card game next Tuesday, was supposed to handle the nightcap. Then Miller homered off him again, a solo shot in the fourth, and Scherzer exited after five innings and 101 pitches.

The Nationals trailed by two runs but, in Pittsburgh, the Cubs fell behind the last-place Pirates in the seventh inning. And as they did, despite five scoreless innings from starter Kyle Hendricks, Washington was just beginning its comeback against Aaron Nola. The Nationals Park crowd cheered as the out-of-town scoreboard showed the Pirates’ push. They could feel that a clinch was on the way.

Because Nola, the Phillies’ ace, couldn’t hold the Nationals’ lineup down. Asdrúbal Cabrera led off the sixth with a walk. Victor Robles singled with one down, a hit sandwiched between two strikeouts, and Howie Kendrick walked to load the bases. That brought up Turner, who had three hits in the first game of the doubleheader, who felt this season shift when he returned from the injured list in mid-May. The Phillies brought in reliever Jared Hughes to face him.

Then Turner ripped that grand slam into the Phillies’ bullpen, 378 feet, the veins popping from his neck once he rounded first base with a full-throated scream. The noise crescendoed around him. It got louder, and louder yet, only dissipating after Turner stepped out of the dugout for a curtain call. He whipped his hand through the cooled air to ask for one more roar. He received it — all of the Nationals did — and now the bullpen just needed nine more outs.

That was a bumpy process to start. Hunter Strickland gave up a solo homer to Bryce Harper in the top of the seventh. It reached the upper deck, traveling 116.4 mph, and came two seasons after Strickland and Harper incited a brawl in San Francisco. Strickland was playing for the San Francisco Giants then. Harper was on the Nationals, the team he left for the Phillies this past February, and the team he’d soon see dance into the postseason.

Javy Guerra entered for the rare high-leverage appearance in the eighth. Martinez had used Tanner Rainey, Fernando Rodney, Daniel Hudson and Doolittle, his usual late-inning options, to get the day’s first win. Guerra, signed off the scrap heap in May, a long-shot addition for a bullpen that needed any help it could get, was designated for assignment at the trade deadline. But he came back days later, took each inning the Nationals tossed his way, and now recorded three outs before handing the game off to Hudson.

Hudson was one of the three deadline pieces that pushed Guerra off the roster. He quickly became one of Martinez’s most trusted relievers, penned into the eighth or ninth, and that’s what led him to the middle of a delayed celebration. The Nationals didn’t have to wait long for the Pirates to give them one final push. And none of them would argue whether it was worth it.