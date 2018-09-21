New York Mets (71-82, fourth in NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (77-76, third in NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Mets: Jacob deGrom (8-9, 1.78 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 251 strikeouts) Nationals: Joe Ross (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, zero strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Nationals are 37-33 against the rest of their division. Washington holds a team on-base percentage of .332 for the year, Bryce Harper paces the lineup with a .393 OBP. The Mets are 12-18 in games started by deGrom. The New York pitching staff averages 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, led by Daniel Zamora’s 17.2. In Thursday’s game, the Mets defeated the Nationals 5-4. Jacob Rhame got the win for New York, his first on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto has 27 home runs and 77 RBIs in 144 games for the Mets. Amed Rosario has 15 hits and is batting .366 over his past 10 games for New York. Trea Turner is batting .268 with a .337 on-base percentage and .402 slugging percentage in 153 games this season for the Nationals. Anthony Rendon has three home runs and 11 RBIs while slugging .692 over his past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs. Nationals: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs.

