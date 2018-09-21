San Francisco Giants (72-81, fourth in NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (84-69, third in NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Giants: Madison Bumgarner (6-6, 3.14 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Cardinals: John Gant (7-6, 3.53 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Paul DeJong has been a tough out in the past week. He’s batting .286 with eight hits and two home runs for St. Louis over the past seven days. The Cardinals are 7-10 in Gant’s starts this season. St. Louis’ lineup has 199 home runs this year, led by Matt Carpenter’s mark of 35. The Giants are 11-19 against teams in the NL Central this year. San Francisco has allowed just 2.4 runs per game in Bumgarner’s starts on the year. In their last meeting on July 8, Madison Bumgarner earned the win in a 13-8 victory for the Giants.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Crawford has 13 home runs and 52 RBIs in 142 games for the Giants. Aramis Garcia has three home runs and five RBIs while slugging .633 over his past 10 games for San Francisco. Marcell Ozuna has 155 hits for the Cardinals this season. He’s batting .281 on the year. Yadier Molina has driven in 12 runs on nine hits over his past 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by seven runs. Cardinals: 5-5, .248 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by one run.

