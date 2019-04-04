Kansas City Royals (2-3, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (4-3, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jakob Junis (1-0, 4.77 ERA) Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

LINE: Royals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Kansas City for the 2019 home opener.

The Tigers went 33-43 in division games in 2018. Detroit hit 135 total home runs with 2.8 extra base hits per game last season.

The Royals finished 36-40 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Kansas City hit .245 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 155 total home runs last season. The Royals won the season series 11-8 in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

