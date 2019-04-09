Cleveland Indians (6-3, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (7-3, first in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Corey Kluber (0-2, 5.23 ERA) Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (0-0, 0.66 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tigers enter the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Tigers finished 33-43 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Detroit pitchers had a WHIP of 1.34 last season while striking out 7.5 hitters per game.

The Indians went 49-27 in division play in 2018. Cleveland averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 297 total doubles last year. The Indians won the season series 13-6 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.