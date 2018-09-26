Detroit Tigers (64-93, third in AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (72-84, second in AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (9-12, 4.16 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 156 strikeouts) Twins: Jake Odorizzi (7-10, 4.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit starter Matthew Boyd can earn his 10th victory of the season with a win. The Twins have gone 14-17 in Odorizzi’s starts this season. Minnesota’s lineup is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Eddie Rosario leads the team with 77 RBIs. The Tigers have gone 33-41 against the rest of their division. Detroit gives up 2.7 runs per game when Boyd takes the hill. The Tigers won Tuesday’s contest 4-2. Victor Alcantara picked up his first win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos has 181 hits for the Tigers this year. His .301 batting average is eighth in the American League. Mikie Mahtook has nine RBIs and two home runs over his past 10 games for Detroit. Max Kepler has 19 home runs and 53 RBIs in 152 games for the Twins. Jorge Polanco has 13 hits and is batting .310 over his past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .230 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 22 runs. Twins: 5-5, .290 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs.

TWINS INJURIES: The Minnesota Twins transferred RHP Ervin Santana to the 60-day disabled list with a third finger MCP joint on his right hand on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports