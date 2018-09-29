New York Yankees (99-61, second in AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (107-53, first in AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Yankees: Lance Lynn (9-10, 4.80 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 157 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (6-7, 3.88 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Boston has Rafael Devers to thank for a chunk of the team’s offensive production over the last week. He’s batting .250 with six hits and three home runs in that span. The Red Sox enter the contest with an eight-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East. Boston has a collective .268 batting average on the year, led by Mookie Betts’ .346 mark. The Yankees are 6-3 in Lynn’s starts. New York’s lineup has 205 home runs this year, Giancarlo Stanton paces them with 37 homers. In Friday’s game, the Yankees defeated the Red Sox 11-6. J.A. Happ got the win for New York, his 17th on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Andujar has 167 hits for the Yankees this season. He’s batting .296 on the year. Luke Voit has six home runs and 14 RBIs while slugging .949 over his past 10 games for New York. J.D. Martinez has 109 runs and 127 RBIs for the Red Sox this year. Brock Holt has two home runs and six RBIs while slugging .679 over his past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .263 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs. Red Sox: 4-6, .273 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports