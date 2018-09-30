New York Yankees (100-61, second in AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (107-54, first in AL East)

Boston; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Yankees: TBD Red Sox: Rick Porcello (17-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 188 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Boston has Rafael Devers to thank for a chunk of the team’s offensive production over the last week. He’s batting .250 with six hits and three home runs in that span. The Red Sox enter the matchup with a seven-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East. The Boston offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, Mookie Betts leads the team with a mark of .346. New York’s lineup has 206 home runs this year, led by Giancarlo Stanton’s mark of 38. The Yankees won 8-5 in Saturday’s meeting, Lance Lynn earned his 10th win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Andujar is batting .297 with a .327 on-base percentage and .527 slugging percentage in 148 games this season for the Yankees. Luke Voit has six home runs and 14 RBIs while slugging .949 over his past 10 games for New York. J.D. Martinez is batting .329 for the Red Sox this season, and his .624 slugging percentage is third in the American League. Brock Holt has three home runs and eight RBIs while slugging .750 over his past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .265 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs. Red Sox: 4-6, .283 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored opponents by one run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports