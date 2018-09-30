Arizona Diamondbacks (82-79, third in NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (65-96, fifth in NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (6-2, 3.91 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 157 strikeouts) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (8-9, 4.14 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: A.J. Pollock has been a tough out in the past week. He’s batting .304 with seven hits and three home runs for Arizona over the past seven days. The Padres have gone 10-15 in Lucchesi’s starts. San Diego pitchers are averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Miguel Diaz paces the staff with a mark of 14.5. The Diamondbacks are 39-36 against the rest of their division. Arizona has allowed just 2.3 runs per game in Ray’s starts on the year. The Diamondbacks won Saturday’s contest 5-4. Zack Godley picked up his 15th win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt is batting .290 with a .379 on-base percentage and .534 slugging percentage in 157 games this season for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte has 10 hits and is batting .294 over his past 10 games for Arizona. Eric Hosmer has 18 home runs and 68 RBIs this season for the Padres. Freddy Galvis has two home runs and six RBIs while slugging .721 over his past 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .220 batting average, 3.88 ERA, outscored by six runs. Padres: 5-5, .236 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored by nine runs.

DIAMONDBACKS INJURIES: The Arizona Diamondbacks placed INF Christian Walker on the 60-day disabled list with a head injury on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

