Arizona Diamondbacks’ David Peralta watches his RBI triple against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 10, 2019, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press)

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta has left a game with tightness in the area of his upper shoulder and back.

Peralta exited after five innings Wednesday against Pittsburgh. He was replaced in left field by Blake Swihart.

The Diamondbacks have a day off Thursday.

Peralta leads Arizona regulars with a .318 batting average and 28 RBIs. His seven-game hitting streak came to an end.

