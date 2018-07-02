PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks hoped to have A.J. Pollock back before the All-Star break. The center fielder’s thumb was in good shape, but he wanted to get his legs under him before returning.

Pollock came back earlier than expected, coming off the 10-day disabled list on Monday and putting a key bat back in Arizona’s lineup as it tries to hold onto the NL West lead.

Pollock was slated to hit fourth against St. Louis in his first game back since breaking his left thumb while diving for a ball in the outfield against Milwaukee on May 14.

“I’m thankful that the guys here trusted me and allowed me to play a couple games and get back,” Pollock said.

Pollock got off to a strong start this season, hitting.293 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs in 40 games before the injury. Arizona’s division lead, once at six games with Pollock in the lineup, was down to 2 1/2 over the Los Angeles Dodgers after a three-game sweep by the San Francisco Giants over the weekend.

“Swing feels good, everything feels good,” Pollock said.

Arizona also purchased the contract of right-hander Joey Krehbiel from Triple-A Reno and released right-hander Troy Scribner. Right-hander Silvino Bracho and utilityman Christian Walker were optioned to Reno.

The 25-year-old Krehbiel went 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 29 games with the Aces. He is looking for his big league debut.

Bracho went 2-0 with a 1.84 ERA in five stints with the Diamondbacks this season.

Walker hit .208 with a homer and two RBIs over four stints with Arizona.

