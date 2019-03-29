Arizona Diamondbacks (82-80, third in the NL West in 2018) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-71, first in the NL West in 2018)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Dodgers: Ross Stripling (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers finished 45-32 against NL West Division opponents in 2018. Los Angeles hit .250 as a team last season while averaging 8.6 hits per game.

The Diamondbacks went 39-37 in division play in 2018. Arizona hit .235 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 50 total triples last year.

Dodgers Injuries: None listed.

Diamondbacks Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports , and data from Sportradar .

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.