The Nationals’ Jake Noll can’t handle a grounder in the first inning, allowing the Phillies to grab a 2-0 lead. Noll was called up Sunday when Matt Adams went on the injured list. (Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals were out of gas, and almost out of players. And when the game ended, when another day of scrambling was complete, all they could do was turn away from the loss and hope tomorrow would be better.

But each game is becoming more complicated than the one before it. The Nationals, down five key players, were downed, 7-1, by the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon and are now back to five games below .500. They had a chance inside rain-slicked Citizens Bank Park, after starter Aníbal Sánchez battled, and after catcher Kurt Suzuki homered, and even after their bullpen began to stir. Then reliever Matt Grace allowed five runs in the sixth inning and that, as they say, was that in Washington’s 11th defeat in its past 16 contests.

The Nationals next head to Milwaukee for a three-game set beginning Monday before swinging out to Los Angeles for four more. Their toughest test of the young season — 17 games in 17 days, all against contending teams — comes with their roster thinning by the day. But the season doesn’t stop, for the Nationals or anyone else, so they’ll have to work with what’s left.

It was 12:09 p.m. when Jake Noll walked into the visitors’ clubhouse, backpack on, brown leather duffle bag slung over his shoulder. He arrived fresh off a red-eye flight from Las Vegas. The Nationals rushed him across the country and up from Class AAA after Matt Adams injured his left shoulder in the second inning Saturday night. Adams woke up with a stiff shoulder — far too stiff to swing — and Washington placed him on the 10-day injured list alongside starting shortstop Trea Turner, starting third baseman Anthony Rendon, starting left fielder Juan Soto and starting first baseman Ryan Zimmerman.

[Matt Adams joins the injured list with a strained left shoulder]

While Noll settled in — after his locker was moved, and after clubhouse manager Mike Wallace fetched him a uniform and some hats — Manager Dave Martinez tried to construct a lineup in his office. Martinez asked bullpen coach Henry Blanco whether he was ready to play. He told reporters that he was going to need a while. His order, set about an hour before the game, included Noll at first, Wilmer Difo at third and hitting second, Adam Eaton hitting third for the sixth time in his career and, among other oddities, Suzuki in the cleanup spot.

And, as it goes, the game found Noll right away.

Sánchez labored through the first inning, and the Nationals’ defense didn’t help. Carter Kieboom, the 21-year-old top prospect filling in for Turner, bobbled a routine grounder for his third error in 10 games. That put runners on first and second and, after Sánchez issued a walk and managed two strikeouts, Cesar Hernandez slapped a hit in Noll’s direction. The 25-year-old couldn’t come up with it, the ball trickled into shallow right field, and two runs scored. Sánchez wound up throwing 44 pitches in the inning and, at one point, Matt Grace warmed up for an emergency entrance.

But Sánchez settled in, setting down eight in a row between the first and fourth, and Suzuki scratched into Philadelphia’s lead. His fourth-inning homer gave him one in every game of this series and five in 60 plate appearances on the season. He provided one of Washington’s two runs Friday. He was a hero Saturday, tying the game with a three-run, pinch-hit homer in the eighth. Now, he looked to jump-start a lineup missing its Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5 hitters from Opening Day, plus Adams’s power bat.

Yet Suzuki’s offense was the end, not the beginning, for Washington’s hobbled offense against Phillies right-hander Zach Eflin. The Nationals were buried in a four-run hole by the seventh and didn’t have an answer for the Phillies’ sixth-inning rally. Sánchez battled for 108 pitches to limit the bullpen’s workload but still exited after 4⅔ innings as Grace entered. He escaped the fifth unscathed but was knocked around in the next frame.

It started with three straight one-out singles, including a well-placed bunt by Eflin. That brought in the first run, and the next four came in on a groundout by Jean Segura, a single by Bryce Harper and a two-run double by Rhys Hoskins. It was the second straight game that a Washington reliever allowed five runs in an inning — Joe Ross did so in Saturday’s win — but the Nationals didn’t have a late push in them this time.

The rain thickened by late afternoon. A pair of eighth-inning singles only left two runners stranded on base. The Nationals had a plane to catch, a new series to play and another puzzle to solve, depending on who shows up healthy in Milwaukee.

Right now, that’s not much more than a guessing game. And it’s making the real games harder and harder to win.