Los Angeles Dodgers (88-70, first in NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (80-78, third in NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Dodgers: Ross Stripling (8-5, 2.84 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 134 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (14-11, 3.21 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 193 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Both Los Angeles and Arizona are looking to win the series with a victory. The Diamondbacks enter the game after going 2-8 in their last 10 outings. Arizona has allowed just 2.3 runs per game in Greinke’s starts this year. The Dodgers enter the contest with a half-game lead over the Rockies in the NL West. Los Angeles’ lineup has 170 home runs this season, led by Max Muncy’s mark of 33. In Tuesday’s game, the Diamondbacks defeated the Dodgers 4-3. Brad Boxberger got the win for Arizona, his third on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 83 runs and 72 RBIs for the Dodgers this season. Yasiel Puig has six home runs and 13 RBIs while slugging .906 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles. Paul Goldschmidt has 169 hits for the Diamondbacks this year. His .291 batting average is 13th in the National League. Ketel Marte has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .688 over his past 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .276 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs. Diamondbacks: 2-8, .197 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 22 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports