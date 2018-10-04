Atlanta Braves (90-72, first in NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-71, first in NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 8:37 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Braves: Michael Foltynewicz Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu

BOTTOM LINE: The Dodgers carry a four-game winning streak into their NLDS matchup with the Braves. Los Angeles has allowed just 1.5 runs per game in Ryu’s starts on the year. The Braves have gone 15-16 in Foltynewicz’s starts this season. Atlanta pitchers are holding opponents to just a .229 batting average this year. In their last meeting on July 29, Sean Newcomb earned the win in a 4-1 victory for the Braves.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman is batting .310 for the Braves this season, and his .506 slugging percentage is 11th in the National League. Ender Inciarte has 11 hits and is batting .314 over his past 10 games for Atlanta. Cody Bellinger is batting .260 with a .334 on-base percentage and .470 slugging percentage in 162 games this season for the Dodgers. Max Muncy has two home runs and 11 RBIs while slugging .690 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs. Dodgers: 7-3, .310 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs.

