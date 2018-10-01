Colorado Rockies (91-71, first in NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (91-71, first in NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 4:09 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Rockies: German Marquez (14-10, 3.76 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 221 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (7-5, 2.76 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will take on Colorado in the NL West tiebreaker one day after a 15-0 victory over San Francisco. Los Angeles has allowed just 1.7 runs per game in Buehler’s starts this season. The Rockies have gone 9-1 over their last 10 outings. Colorado is hitting a collective .257 on the year, led by Nolan Arenado’s mark of .297. Yasiel Puig helped the Dodgers earn a 5-2 win when these two teams last met on Sept. 19. He went 1-for-1 with three RBIs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story is batting .291 for the Rockies this season, and his .564 slugging percentage is second in the National League. David Dahl has six home runs and 17 RBIs while slugging .744 over his past 10 games for Colorado. Matt Kemp has 21 home runs and 85 RBIs in 146 games for the Dodgers. Manny Machado has 12 hits and is batting .300 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 9-1, .295 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 47 runs. Dodgers: 7-3, .303 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports