Los Angeles Dodgers’ Matt Kemp (27) celebrates scoring a run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (Jim Gensheimer/Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched baseball’s final playoff berth and gave themselves a chance to still win the NL West, getting a go-ahead triple from Manny Machado in the eighth inning Saturday and beating the San Francisco Giants 10-6.

The defending NL champions locked up their sixth straight trip to the postseason, assuring at least a spot in the wild-card game. The Dodgers joined Colorado, Atlanta, the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee in the NL playoff field.

Los Angeles began the day one game behind Colorado for the division lead, and the Rockies hosted Washington later in the day. The regular season is scheduled to end Sunday — if Los Angeles and Colorado finish even, there will be a one-game tiebreaker for the West title Monday at Dodger Stadium.

Machado, the star infielder acquired from Baltimore during the All-Star break, hit a two-out triple off Mark Melancon (1-4) for a 6-5 lead. Max Muncy added a two-run double during a four-run ninth.

Alex Wood (9-7) pitched the seventh for the win and Kenley Jansen closed it out.

CARDINALS 2, CUBS 1

CHICAGO — The Cubs wasted a solid performance by Cole Hamels, sending the NL Central race to the final day of the season.

The Cubs would have wrapped up their third straight division championship with a victory and a loss by the Brewers to Detroit on Saturday night. Chicago and Milwaukee would meet in a tiebreaker at Wrigley Field on Monday if they wind up with identical records, with the loser then playing in a wild-card game at home on Tuesday.

The Cardinals kept alive their chance for a wild card, but were eliminated by the Dodgers’ 10-6 victory at San Francisco. Miles Mikolas (18-4) pitched eight effective innings in his fifth straight win, and Carlos Martinez worked a perfect ninth for his fifth save in five chances.

Hamels (4-3) gave up two runs, one earned, and three hits in seven innings.

YANKEES 8, RED SOX 5

BOSTON — Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton connected as the Yankees broke the major league record for home runs in a season and reached 100 wins.

Torres’ two-run drive in the fourth was the Yankees’ 265th of the year and moved them past the 1997 Seattle Mariners. Stanton pushed the record to 266 in the seventh with his 38th homer, a solo homer to left field.

A fan sitting in the seats above the Green Monster threw the souvenir back, and the ball bounced into Stanton as he rounded second base.

New York, which will host Oakland in the AL wild-card game on Wednesday, reached 100 wins for the 20th time in franchise history.

Brock Holt hit a two-run homer for the AL East champion Red Sox, who could be hosting the Yankees again in the AL Division Series starting week. Eduardo Rodriguez (12-5) got the loss.

Lance Lynn (10-10) got the win with three innings of relief. Aroldis Chapman earned his 32nd save.

ASTROS 4, ORIOLES 3, GAME 1

BALTIMORE — Justin Verlander struck out 10 in six scoreless innings, helping the Astros take the opener of a doubleheader.

Houston shortstop Carlos Correa homered and hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning. Will Harris (5-3) worked the eighth and Hector Rondon got three outs for his 15th save.

Verlander allowed three hits and walked one. His next outing will come in the postseason, which begins for Houston on Friday against Cleveland.

Baltimore’s DJ Stewart tied it with a three-run homer off Joe Smith in the seventh. Sean Gilmartin (1-1) got the loss.

REDS 3, PIRATES 0

CINCINNATI — Michael Lorenzen singled home a run and got his first victory as a starter since 2015, helping Cincinnati snap its seven-game losing streak against Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh has dominated the Ohio River rivalry, going 13-5 this season. The seven-game winning streak was the Pirates’ longest against the Reds since 1991.

The Reds let Lorenzen (4-2) make three starts to finish the season after 42 relief appearances. He went 5 2/3 innings and gave up five hits. Raisel Iglesias got three outs for his 30th save in 34 chances.

Eugenio Suarez homered for the second straight game off Jameson Taillon (14-10), pulling out of his slump.

