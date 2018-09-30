Los Angeles Dodgers (90-71, first in NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (73-88, fourth in NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (7-5, 2.76 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 148 strikeouts) Giants: Andrew Suarez (7-12, 4.22 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles can ensure a series sweep over San Francisco with a win. The Giants will try to end a three-game skid. San Francisco gives up 2.8 runs per game when Suarez takes the hill. The Dodgers enter the ballgame tied with Colorado for first in the NL West. Los Angeles’ lineup has 133 home runs this season, led by Max Muncy’s mark of 33. The Dodgers won Saturday’s contest 10-6. Alex Wood picked up his ninth win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Kemp has 21 home runs and 82 RBIs in 145 games for the Dodgers. Manny Machado has 12 hits and is batting .293 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles. Brandon Crawford is hitting .255 with 135 hits and 14 home runs in 150 games this year for the Giants. Hunter Pence has 12 hits and is batting .333 over his past 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .282 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs. Giants: 2-8, .220 batting average, 5.46 ERA, outscored by 24 runs.

