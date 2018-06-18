As part of a Father’s Day celebration, Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) and relief pitcher Tom Koehler walk onto the field with their children before a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Los Angeles, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (Chris Carlson/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw has taken another step forward in his recovery from a strained lower back.

Kershaw threw a three-inning simulated game before Los Angeles’ series opener against the Chicago Cubs on Monday night. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner says he felt really good and plans to pitch somewhere in four or five days, either in a minor league rehab start or for the Dodgers.

The 30-year-old Kershaw was sidelined for nearly a month with left biceps tendinitis before returning May 31 against Philadelphia. The left-hander pitched five effective innings in a no-decision against the Phillies, and then went back on the disabled list the next day with the back injury.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says he was very encouraged by Kershaw’s simulated game. He says the organization is leaning toward sending him out for a rehab start, probably with Triple-A Oklahoma City, but left open the possibility his next outing could be for Los Angeles.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.