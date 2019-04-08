Los Angeles Dodgers (8-2, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (4-5, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-0, 2.08 ERA) Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (0-1, 7.20 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers enter the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Cardinals went 43-38 in home games in 2018. St. Louis averaged 8.5 hits per game last year while batting .249 as a team.

The Dodgers finished 47-34 in road games in 2018. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 9.7 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.15. The Cardinals won the season series 4-3 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

