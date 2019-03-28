FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw winds up during the first inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, in Los Angeles. Kershaw, one of the game’s elite pitchers, anchors a deep rotation that is key to the team’s continued success. (David J. Phillip, File/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — Clayton Kershaw has been placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ injured list, officially ending his franchise-record streak of eight consecutive opening day starts.

The Dodgers announced the move Thursday before they faced Arizona.

The move is retroactive to Monday, allowing Kershaw to return by April 4.

Kershaw developed inflammation in his left shoulder early in spring training, but the Dodgers waited nearly a month to determine whether Kershaw could be ready for opening day.

The 31-year-old ace has missed playing time in each of the past three seasons due to injuries. The three-time Cy Young Award winner went 9-5 with a 2.73 ERA last year and was 2-3 with a 4.20 ERA during the Dodgers’ postseason run to the World Series.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.