GLENDALE, Ariz. — Corey Seager played shortstop in a game for the first time since April 29, three innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a minor league exhibition.

The 2016 NL Rookie of the Year had surgery May 4 to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and arthroscopic surgery on Aug, 7 to repair his left hip.

He struck out twice and fielded one ball Thursday, an infield single. Although the runner was going to be safe, Seager completed the throw.

“It was good, didn’t hesitate, didn’t think about it, just kind of did it,” he said. “I wanted to finish it, kind of check that off the list.”

Seager had three plate appearances in a minor league game Monday but did not play the field.

“It was nice to move around,” he said. “It has been a long time. It is weird. You try to find your timing. For the most part it was a lot smoother than I expected.”

Los Angeles has not projected whether he will be available for the opener against Arizona on March 28.

“It’s about building up innings at this point,” Seager said.

The left-handed Seager’s last at bat, against a right-hander, lasted eight pitches.

“At this point, I’m not really worried about the outcome,” he said. “That was maybe my ninth AB. I’m still trying to get comfortable in the box.”

Notes: LHP Clayton Kershaw threw a 31-pitch bullpen session to Russell Martin as manager Dave Roberts looked on along with pitching coach Rick Honeycutt, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and other staff. Kershaw threw some offspeed pitches. He had been was limited to 20 pitches, all fastballs, on Monday in his first bullpen session since Feb. 20. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has been slowed by left shoulder discomfort. ... OF Alex Verdugo is likely to make the opening-day roster. “Everyone has a different path and a different maturity growth and I think he’s grown up, he’s grown up,” Roberts said of the 22-year-old. ... INF Max Muncy was scratched from the game against Cincinnati because of pain and stiffness in his right forearm/wrist.

