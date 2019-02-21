FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2012, file photo, former Dodgers pitcher Don Newcombe stands on the field at Turner Field, where he received the Beacon of Hope Award before the Civil Rights Game, in Atlanta. Newcombe, the hard-throwing Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher who was one of the first black players in the major leagues and who went on to win the rookie of the year, Most Valuable Player and Cy Young awards, has died. He was 92. The team confirmed that Newcombe died Tuesday morning, Feb. 19, 2019, after a lengthy illness. (John Amis, File/Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers will honor pitching great Don Newcombe by adding a commemorative No. 36 patch to their uniforms this season.

Newcombe died Tuesday at 92.

The team said Thursday that Newcombe will be saluted in pregame ceremonies on April 27, when he is inducted into the Legends of Dodger Baseball. He will also have a commemorative bobblehead.

Newcombe, along with Jackie Robinson and Roy Campanella, helped pave the way for blacks to play in the major leagues. He won the Cy Young and National League Most Valuable Player awards in 1956 with the Dodgers. He was 27-7 with a 3.06 ERA that season.

