Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Edwin Jackson works against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in San Francisco. (Ben Margot/Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — Edwin Jackson became the first player in major league history to play for 14 teams when he made his Toronto Blue Jays debut.

The 35-year-old right-hander allowed three runs — two earned — and six hits in five innings against San Francisco. He struck out two, walked one, hit a batter and left after 77 pitches with the score 3-3.

Toronto acquired Jackson from the Oakland Athletics on Saturday for $30,000. He became his tenure with his new team by throwing an 88 mph cutter that Joe Panik took for a called strike.

Jackson had been tied with Octavio Dotel for most teams. Jackson agreed last month to a minor league contract with the A’s and was 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA in three minor league starts.

In addition to the Blue Jays and A’s, Jackson has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay, Detroit, Arizona, the Chicago White Sox, St. Louis, Washington, the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta, Miami, San Diego and Baltimore.

Jackson made his 306th big league start. He entered with a 104-123 record in 16 big league seasons.

He gets paid at the rate of a $2 million salary while in the majors and can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses based on starts: $150,000 each for 15 and 18, and $200,000 for 20.

Left-hander Thomas Pannone was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo after going 1-3 with a 6.85 ERA in 14 games for the Blue Jays. Right-handers Matt Shoemaker and David Phelps were transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster.

Toronto also claimed right-hander Jimmy Cordero off of waivers from Washington and optioned him to Buffalo. Cordero has not pitched in the majors this season. The 27-year-old was 1-2 with a 5.68 ERA in 22 games with the Nationals in 2018.

Toronto has four starting pitchers on the injured list, including right-handers Clay Buchholz (shoulder) and Shoemaker (out for the season after knee surgery), and left-handers Ryan Borucki (elbow) and Clayton Richard (right knee).

