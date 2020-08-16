Suzuki was safe on the error. Juan Soto raced home from second. That's how the Washington Nationals beat the Baltimore Orioles, 6-5, on Sunday at Camden Yards. That and another sharp effort from relievers Tanner Rainey and Daniel Hudson, who combined for the final six outs after Max Scherzer went seven innings and struck out 10.

Scherzer cruised aside from three homers. He wound up allowing five runs in his second-longest start of the young season. The offense, down a few of its usual parts, clicked for three runs in the first, missed some opportunities to bury the Orioles, then capitalized on a late mistake. It all nudged the Nationals to 8-11 before they flew to Atlanta to meet the Braves.

Heading into the series finale, Nationals starters had completed six innings just four times in 18 games. That was in large part because of injuries and the challenges of this pandemic-shortened season. Stephen Strasburg left Friday's outing after 16 pitches and is on the 10-day injured list with carpal tunnel neuritis in his right hand. Scherzer left an appearance after 27 pitches Aug. 5, later citing a tweaked right hamstring. And the circumstances — a four-month break, a three-week ramp-up, an ever-shifting schedule — have made it hard to find a rhythm.

But the Nationals are built around their rotation, and they have expected more this summer. Aníbal Sánchez lasted 2 2/3 innings in his most recent start. Austin Voth went just four innings a day later. The result was a group of overworked middle relievers. In Atlanta this week, Washington will roll out Sánchez, Voth and Erick Fedde, Strasburg's replacement, for a critical National League East series. Manager Dave Martinez is asking his staff to lead the way.

"We are all trying to pick them up, but I got all the confidence in the world in all those guys, that they are going to be okay," Martinez said after Saturday's loss. "It's just been a rough start, obviously. These are veteran guys; they'll figure it out hopefully sooner than later."

Scherzer provided the needed length — he just couldn't hold a lead toward the end of his start. His afternoon began with a 3-0 cushion as the Nationals' lineup chased Orioles starter John Means after he faced just seven batters. Trea Turner led off the game with an 11-pitch walk. Soto, hitting second for the first time this year, rolled a single against the shift. Asdrúbal Cabrera poked an RBI single, Carter Kieboom lofted a sacrifice fly, and Victor Robles capped the rally by scoring Cabrera with a hit to left.

Baltimore inched back on Anthony Santander's solo shot in the bottom half. Scherzer made a good pitch, a fastball just off the low and inside corner, but Santander still pulled it well over the right field wall. For the next few innings, Scherzer cruised while leaning on his fastball, slider and change-up. And as he worked, making adjustments to hold down the swing-happy Orioles, the Nationals grew frustrated with home-plate umpire Will Little.

After Little called a low strike on Soto in the second, Martinez and others took exception from the dugout. When Little turned to shout back, Martinez stepped onto the warning track, pointed to the field and repeated, "Pay attention to the game!"

On the next pitch, Soto struck out looking on a fastball a few inches off the plate inside. Hitting coach Kevin Long and Sánchez were ejected. Sánchez, sitting in the tented area for extra players beyond the third-base line, was the second Nationals pitcher since Thursday to get tossed out of the stands. Everything's louder in empty stadiums.

That soon went for the crack of Severino connecting with a middle-in fastball in the sixth. Scherzer fell behind 2-0 and was trying to fight back into the count. The Orioles had runners on first and second after a walk and a single. Severino, the former Nationals catcher, tucked his three-run homer inside the left-field foul pole. Scherzer watched it go, cutting the Nationals' lead to 5-4, before asking for a fresh ball from Little.

He finished the sixth at 96 pitches. Tanner Rainey was warming in the bullpen. Martinez pushed Scherzer anyway, which worked with the first two batters of the seventh. But Scherzer fell behind 2-0 to Santander, hung a change-up and, with one swing, Santander knotted the score at 5 with a towering blast to right.

Scherzer muttered to himself while walking off after the inning ended. Two misplaced pitches stained an otherwise crisp performance. But then Soto walked in the eighth, scored from second base on Ruiz's error, and Rainey and Hudson did the rest.

Rainey hit the leadoff batter in the back with a wayward fastball in the eighth. He quickly recovered to strand him with three strikeouts, shaving his ERA to 0.96 in 9 1/3 innings. Hudson went one-two-three in the ninth on 23 pitches. The pair has lifted a bullpen that, with Sean Doolittle on the injured list and Will Harris having missed two weeks with a groin strain, is slimmer than expected.

So Scherzer building a long bridge to them, despite a few mistakes, is exactly what Martinez wanted: a simple, straightforward path to 27 outs.