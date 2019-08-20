Daniel Hudson gathers himself as the Pirates’ Starling Marte rounds the bases after his three-run homer in the eighth. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Stephen Strasburg had cruised through seven innings, needing only 94 pitches, before Manager Dave Martinez shook his hand and phoned the bullpen Tuesday night at PNC Park. The decision seemed like a toss-up in the moment. Hindsight would later hate it.

The Washington Nationals led by a run going into the bottom of the eighth. Wander Suero entered and loaded the bases without getting an out. Daniel Hudson relieved him to try to short-circuit disaster, but he allowed the Pittsburgh Pirates to tie it on a sacrifice fly. Then Starling Marte blasted a misplaced fastball 397 feet to right-center, and three runs came in to score. The Nationals soon lost to the Pirates, 4-1, and their still-shaky bullpen was the reason.

Two days after closer Sean Doolittle went to the injured list and three weeks after three relievers were added at the trade deadline, the same old issues resurfaced. Hudson, one of the new arms, had his worst outing with the team. Hunter Strickland, another July 31 acquisition, broke his nose in a weight room accident. The offense faded from its soaring high and couldn’t solve a mash-up of Pirates relievers. And, in the end, Washington wasted one of Strasburg’s best starts of the season.

Baseball is a game of superstition. The Nationals had been crushing the ball — scoring 43 runs in their previous three games, and 62 in their previous five — and setting all kinds of franchise records along the way. But they only dwelled on that quietly. Success at the plate, by any measure, is often fleeting. So General Manager Mike Rizzo repeated his morning routine in Pittsburgh, peeking into the window of a popular local coffee shop, then choosing Dunkin’ for the second straight day. When asked about the offense Monday night, after a 13-0 win, Martinez knocked on his wooden desk three times — to delay his answer, and for good luck.

Adam Eaton had been at the center of it all, smacking a homer in three consecutive games heading into Tuesday, and five of the past six going back to a big win over the Cincinnati Reds last week. Yet he also sidestepped questions on the recent offensive explosion.



Adam Eaton, getting a helping hand from Juan Soto, put the Nationals in front when he scored from first base on Anthony Rendon’s double in the fifth inning. (Keith Srakocic/AP)

How do you explain it? You don’t. What about the confidence everyone is feeling? You channel it into the next at-bat. But, really, what allows a team to be so hot for so many games in a row? If Eaton knew, he probably wouldn’t tell you. He would rather look ahead instead of back.

“I don’t want to talk about it too much,” Eaton said, a smile on his face, after the Nationals’ series-opening victory. “You guys can talk about it amongst yourselves, or whoever in the media world — Facebook and Twitter and all that stuff. But you know, in here, we’re just ready for tomorrow, and we’re ready to compete.”

Then tomorrow came, and the offense shut off, and it was easy to see why superstitions persist. Pirates starter Chris Archer gave up two hits in a scoreless first inning but exited before the second with right shoulder discomfort. The Nationals couldn’t solve his replacement, Clay Holmes, who gave up four walks, a single, a hit batter and nothing else in 3⅔ innings. But Washington benefited from a pitching change.

Pittsburgh Manager Clint Hurdle hooked Holmes in the fifth with two outs and Eaton on first. In came Michael Feliz. Anthony Rendon smacked a double off Feliz, driving a fastball to right-center, and Eaton raced around to score as a scoreless tie turned into a slim Nationals lead. Strasburg, having dominated from the start, had something to protect.

Stephen Strasburg allowed four hits and a walk in seven scoreless innings, striking out six. (Keith Srakocic/AP)

The 31-year-old righty worked through his first four innings on 46 pitches. He had faced just one batter over the minimum. The Pirates did threaten in the fifth — after Colin Moran singled and took second on a wild pitch — but Strasburg used a strikeout, flyout and groundout to avoid damage. He gave up another single in the sixth, this time with one out, but navigated around that, too, to stay on track.

The Pirates’ hardest-hit ball off Strasburg came in the seventh, when he attacked Josh Bell with a middle-in fastball. Bell lifted it high into the air, and Strasburg whipped around to see where it would land. But it lost steam over the field or had a bit too much arc, and it settled into center fielder Victor Robles’s glove in front of the warning track. Strasburg nodded, looking a bit relieved, and soon walked off the mound for good.

Suero came in and quickly gave up a hit, threw a wild pitch, issued a walk and yielded a bunt single to load the bases. Hudson had been lights-out since joining the Nationals, giving up one run in 8⅓ innings and continuing his success stranding runners in high-leverage spots. The Nationals needed him to do that again, in his toughest task yet, but he couldn’t avoid contact on Bryan Reynolds’s first-pitch sacrifice fly or Marte’s uppercut swing.

The home run triggered fireworks above center field, obscuring the ballpark’s clean view of the city but finally giving the meager crowd a reason to cheer. By the time the smoke dissipated and Hudson was back on the rubber, enough damage had been done to bury Washington.

The Nationals’ only run Tuesday came on that Rendon double in the fifth. None of their problems were connected to the ninth inning or Doolittle’s absence. The game never got to that point.