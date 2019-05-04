Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon reacts as manager Clint Hurdle walks to the mound to relieve him against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday May 1, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Mike Stone/Associated Press)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates ace Jameson Taillon will be shut down for at least a month because of a strained right elbow.

The team placed Taillon on the 10-day injured list Saturday after he complained of lingering pain following a victory over Texas on Wednesday. Taillon is 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA in seven starts.

The 27-year-old said he’s been dealing with discomfort in the right elbow — which underwent reconstructive surgery in 2014 — for much of the season but that the pain usually dissipates between starts. When it lingered on Friday, nearly 48 hours after facing the Rangers, he went to the team. The ligament repaired during his Tommy John surgery remains intact, but he will get a second opinion early next week.

Taillon is the second Pittsburgh starter to hit the injured list in the last week. Chris Archer is dealing with inflammation in his right thumb.

The Pirates called up reliever Tyler Lyons on Saturday. Lyons went 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 10 relief appearances with Triple-A Indianapolis.

Pittsburgh also activated middle infielder Kevin Newman (right middle finger laceration) off the injured list and sent utility player Pablo Reyes to Indianapolis.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.