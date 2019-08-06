When the Washington Nationals got what they needed out of Erick Fedde — and then some — the young starter no longer looked like the root of a problem.

He actually looked a lot more like a solution. Fedde, 26 years old, still evolving, still figuring it out, found something in a 4-0 win over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Monday night. He gave up six hits across six scoreless innings. He threw just 75 pitches to complete them. And for Washington, still searching for a fifth starter, and still stuck in a slight slide, even a small step for Fedde is a big one. He followed the worst outing of his career with one of his best.

The Nationals had lost seven of 10 games coming into this series against the Giants. Now, they are six games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. They have some balance atop the NL wild-card standings. Their offense patched it together — scoring on a balk, and a misplayed flyball, and a double steal, and walking eight times — and the bullpen recorded the final nine outs without a hitch.

The Nationals began Monday by signing Asdrúbal Cabrera, a veteran infielder who was recently released by the Texas Rangers. That meant that, in the past week, they have made four moves to address obvious weaknesses. They improved their bullpen by trading for Daniel Hudson, Hunter Strickland and Roenis Elías. Cabrera will provide infield depth and another right-handed bat off the bench.

Yet that still left a box unchecked. The Nationals have not addressed their shaky rotation depth. They tried, up until the eve of the trade deadline, but a deal fell through. That set a contingency plan into motion, and that meant more of the same: running Fedde, Joe Ross and Austin Voth out to the mound and hoping at least one of them sticks.

The Nationals will need someone to join the rotation full-time. Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Aníbal Sánchez can only pitch four of every five days. But as long as Voth and Scherzer are hurt — and Scherzer remains on the injured list with shoulder issues — Fedde and Ross will get their chances. Ross did his part in Phoenix on Friday, yielding just one hit in 5⅓ innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, walking five in an otherwise solid case for a spot.

Then came Fedde’s turn against the Giants. He was Washington’s first substitute starter earlier this season, once Jeremy Hellickson was sidelined by a shoulder strain in mid-May. But Fedde lost that job with three bad outings, each one worse than the last, and landed back in the minors by the start of summer. His command had slipped. He was losing batters when ahead in counts. He was at a bit of a crossroads, as a former top pitching prospect, before injuries brought another opportunity.

Fedde was sharp in his first appearance upon returning. He was awful in the next one, giving up a career-high nine runs to the Braves last week, making that need for a starter look like a code-red emergency. But then here he was Monday, in a newfound rhythm, rocking through a delivery that was a tad quicker than normal. The Nationals sped up Fedde’s motion to improve accuracy, to help him keep his pitches low, to maybe even slow everything else down.

And it worked. Fedde pounded the bottom half of the zone, throwing 39 sinkers, and allowed just one base runner to reach second. Eight of his 18 outs came on the ground. He struck out just two batters, the second and seventh he faced, but walked none by throwing 63 percent of his pitches over the plate.

Manager Dave Martinez shook Fedde’s hand after the sixth inning, even with how efficient he had been to that point. Fedde had done his part, giving up no runs in six or more innings for the first time in 24 career starts. The Nationals had nudged ahead in the third on an Anthony Rendon RBI single. They added two more runs in the fifth, when Sam Coonrod balked and Kevin Pillar lost Matt Adams’s lazy flyball in the lights, and an insurance run came in the ninth on a double steal.

The lead was safe with Fedde. And then it was safe with the bullpen.

And all of that, bundled together, was a welcome change.