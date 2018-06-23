The reason Erick Fedde took a loss Saturday afternoon was that he had pitched so well, his manager thought he deserved a chance to win. The margin by which Fedde and the Nationals lost Saturday was the minuscule space between Spencer Kieboom’s glove and Maikel Franco’s foot as it crossed home plate — a space so tiny it took officials in New York 2 minutes and 20 seconds of replay review to determine there was any space at all.

Franco scored on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, a play upheld after review, and the Nationals fell behind by a run. The Phillies added two runs against Kelvin Herrera in the eighth, meaning Anthony Rendon’s late homer didn’t matter in the end. The Nationals fell, 5-3, and are a 1½ games behind the Phillies for second in the National League East.

Like many strong starts for this team recently, Fedde’s most promising big league outing was not enough. The Nationals (40-35) have lost seven of nine games and scored two runs or fewer in five of them.

As Fedde threw in the bullpen this week, Max Scherzer leaned against the wall behind him. They put a bag of balls near the outside corner, and Fedde tried to throw his slider down into the bag, to establish the bite.

“Max would be like, ‘That’s what we’re looking for!’ ” Fedde said. “ ‘ . . . now do it again.’ ”

Some within the organization see some Scherzer in Fedde, mostly in his competitiveness. Fedde thinks the comparisons apply most to repertoire. Scherzer pitches with five pitches, three breaking balls — slider, curve, and cutter. Fedde is trying to learn to do the same, at a far younger age than Scherzer mastered his arsenal. Occasionally, Fedde’s cutter starts to look too much like his slider and vice versa. His change-up is a work in progress. He’s being tutored by the best.

Fedde (0-3) is a few months older than Aaron Nola (9-2), the young Phillies’ right-hander who appears to have finally made the leap from prospect to star. On a less experienced and successful team, Fedde might have gotten a couple years to work through growing pains like Nola did in Philadelphia.

If there is a curse of the strength of this Nationals rotation and the team’s success over the past few seasons, it is that they have not been able to let young pitchers like Fedde, or even Reynaldo Lopez and Lucas Giolito before the trade for Adam Eaton, use big league innings to get their big league bearings. With Stephen Strasburg out, this is Fedde’s chance.

He seemed to be applying Scherzer’s lessons. He was confident enough in the cutter to throw the pitch to Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins in a full count in the first. He mixed it with a slider that was a few miles per hour slower, just like Scherzer suggested. He landed his curveball for strikes to lefties, as called by rookie catcher Spencer Kieboom.

Before the game, Kieboom sat at his locker with Strasburg, talking through some Phillies hitters the injured right-hander knows well by now. If there is an advantage to having so many veterans on the disabled list, it is that youngsters like Fedde, Kieboom, Juan Soto and others can benefit from their experience in real time.

Soto doesn’t seem to need much help. He hit another opposite-field double with two outs in the first, then scored on Daniel Murphy’s two-run, two-out single. Soto is hitting .600 (15 for 25) when hitting to the opposite field.

Fedde’s sinking fastball touched 96 and hovered around 95, getting weak contact, finding its way onto Twitter highlight reels that called it “nasty,” among other things. The only runs the Phillies (41-33) scored came when they strung four pieces of well-placed weak contact together to score two runs, the first of which would have ended the inning, but didn’t when Scott Kingery beat Trea Turner’s throw by a nose.

That sinking fastball is a weapon that separates Fedde, as it should allow him to get quick outs without missing bats. When he got a runner on in the third, Fedde induced a double play ball. When he got into trouble in the fourth, he kept the ball down enough to escape. Another double play ball got him out of the fifth. He got three ground balls in a perfect sixth. By that time, he had thrown 97 pitches and held his team in the game against Nola, enough to convince some managers to end his day there and preserve the good feelings.

Martinez decided to test him, allowing Fedde to start the top of the seventh against the bottom of the Phillies order. He surrendered a leadoff double to Franco and Martinez pulled him. Ryan Madson did not surrender another hit, but the shallow flyball to Eaton was enough to score the run.

Eaton’s throw beat Franco. Kieboom’s tag could not. Fedde’s line included three runs on eight hits, two walks and three strikeouts. He did enough to give the Nationals a chance to win, and the hope that he might start doing so regularly now. They need to start seizing those chances. They have let plenty of them slip away.