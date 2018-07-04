Nationals starting pitcher Erick Fedde leaves Wednesday’s game in the second inning because of an apparent injury, the latest to plague the Nationals, who lost their fifth straight. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

The velocity drop was subtle, pitch by pitch. If one wasn’t looking for it — and who, on a bright and steamy Fourth of July, was looking for it — the drop was easy to miss. But Erick Fedde’s fastball dropped from 93 into the high 80s, so low the scoreboard started reading “splitters” instead of fastballs. Suddenly, a team that might have been tempted to wonder whether things could get worse had its answer. Yes, and quickly.

Because just hours before Dave Martinez had to pull Fedde with an unidentified injury in the second inning of the Nationals’ holiday morning special, he and the front office had decided to designate left-handed reliever Tim Collins for assignment and reduce their bullpen to the traditional seven-man corps. For most of this season, they carried an extra reliever in case of emergency. Such is the state of this team that the emergency came hours after they decided they no longer needed to plan for it.

But they are in a constant state of emergency now, and fell to the Red Sox, 3-0, to finish off a three-game sweep. They have lost five straight. They have lost six of seven. They have lost … well, the list goes on. More than anything, they have lost their swagger, and the ability to do enough right to win a baseball game these days. Because Fedde’s injury didn’t doom them. A sacrifice fly and a wild pitch against Ryan Madson in the eighth inning doomed them. They couldn’t do the little things when they needed to, and they couldn’t do the biggest thing — score — when they had to.

The Nationals do not provide in-game injury updates, so the extent or nature of Fedde’s injury will not be clear until Martinez addresses reporters after the game. Fedde flexed his elbow a few times in the first inning, but the most overt clue was a drop in velocity — which unfortunately points to arm trouble of some kind.

Fedde underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014. He finished last season on the disabled list due to a strained flexor tendon in his forearm. In his last start, Martinez kept him in the game to get his first big league win, a process that required he throw a career-high 115 pitches.

The right-hander started Wednesday because Stephen Strasburg is injured. Strasburg will throw a simulated game this weekend, then likely be ready for a rehab start or more. The Nationals have a natural and more proven replacement for Fedde. But their depth continues to plummet, and their uphill climb continues.

Because every day seems to bring another punch to the gut — an early home run, another injury, a late-game rally falling short. Nothing has been easy, and everything has been difficult. Fending off a sweep at the hands of the Red Sox was hard enough in the first place.

Much of the trouble can be traced to the rotation, which — due to injuries and inconsistent showings such as Tanner Roark’s on Tuesday — has pitched to the worst ERA in the majors over the past 30 days. Nationals starters have earned one official win in their past 24 outings, and that win was Fedde’s, which may have come at great cost.

When Fedde left, Matt Grace relieved him. The lefty had worked two of the past three days, which normally would warrant light usage. Instead, with the bullpen suddenly shorter, Grace had to eat innings. He threw four scoreless on 46 pitches, which would have amounted to one of the best starts the Nationals have gotten in weeks had it not begun in the second inning.

Because he handled those innings so well, Martinez could use that four-headed monster of Brandon Kintzler, Ryan Madson, Kelvin Herrera and Sean Doolittle to pitch an inning each and finish it off. All the Nationals had to do, of course, was score.

Until the fifth inning, they had not. In fact, only Trea Turner had done anything at all, going 2 for 2 against Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez while the rest of his teammates went hitless through four. Pedro Severino finally broke the spell with a bunt single in the fifth, and reached second on an errant throw. The Nationals couldn’t advance him.

An inning later, Madson fell into a jam — runners on the corners and no one out. In a moment that summed up this Nationals season as much as any of them, Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a flyball into foul territory in short left field. Adam Eaton barreled over to it, giving every ounce of effort to make a remarkable sliding play.

But the runner on third tagged and scored. Eaton’s throw home bounced away. The Red Sox had a lead. Eaton’s only reward for hustling was debate. Should he have caught that ball at all? Is it poor fundamental baseball to do so? Or does one simply have to try?

A wild pitch bounced away from Severino a few minutes later to give the Red Sox their second run. Despite Fedde’s injury, despite Eaton’s catch, the Nationals had a chance to win that game. They would have only needed to score three runs against a pitcher who entered the day with an ERA over 4.00, but were shut out for the seventh time in their past 22 games instead. The punches won’t stop coming. The Nationals have yet to punch back.