Los Angeles Angels (80-82, fourth in the AL West in 2018) vs. Oakland Athletics (97-65, second in the AL West in 2018)

Oakland, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Matt Harvey (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Athletics: Marco Estrada (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics square off against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The Athletics finished 38-38 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Oakland hit 227 total home runs and averaged 8.7 hits per game last year.

The Angels finished 37-39 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Los Angeles hit .242 as a team last season and hit 214 total home runs.

Athletics Injuries: None listed.

Angels Injuries: Mike Trout: day-to-day (right shin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports , and data from Sportradar .

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.