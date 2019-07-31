New Nat Roenis Elias is a lefty who had 14 saves and struck out 8.6 batters per nine innings as part of the Mariners bullpen this season. (Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

The Washington Nationals got the three relief pitchers in trade that they so desperately needed Wednesday, but lost a game to the Atlanta Braves, 5-4, in 10 innings that they, with nearly equal desperation, needed to win.

For the final two months of this season, the Nats may feel the extra strain of having to overcome a 6½ -game deficit to the Braves in the NL East, rather than just 4½ games if they’d walked off with a win in the bottom of the ninth at Nats Park when they had a golden chance — bases loaded, no outs, down only by a run.

But, as usual in baseball, there’s a larger picture and, with time, we’ll realize it matters more. If the Nats do make it to October, either as a wild card or as the team that may yet track down Atlanta, this will probably be the day when they turned the worst bullpen in baseball into a functional unit. If so, that change upgrades the entire status of this team from flight-of-fancy contender, doing it with mirrors, into a genuine October threat. The new pieces will have to fit and function. But after months of waiting, and brain beating, those pieces have finally arrived. With a third of a season remaining, the Nats can now find out what they can be. Or not.

With the addition of lefty Roenis Elias, who turns 31 on Thursday, and righty Daniel Hudson, 32, whose ERAs over the past two seasons are 3.49 and 3.54 respectively, as well as Hunter Strickland (career ERA 2.98), the Nats should build a consistent bridge to closer Sean Doolittle and, just as vital, face the late innings — even the baleful eighth inning in which they’ve given up 85 runs — without raw terror.

How much will the new arrivals improve this bullpen is a valid question. It would almost be impossible for a team with a 5.97 bullpen ERA, one of the worst in 50 years, to add two functioning relievers, plus a lottery ticket in Strickland (coming back from 60 days on the injured list) and not get better. Elias has been closing in Seattle, posting 14 saves.

The Nats’ ’pen has been so cataclysmically awful that, had they been merely an average bunch of firemen, they’d have allowed roughly 50 fewer runs this season. Some teams need stars to invigorate them. This team just needed competence. On paper, they got that; on the field, we’ll find out.

Wednesday afternoon could have felt like a much more major turning point if the Nats hadn’t squandered their walk-off chance when Gerardo Parra grounded into a double play (scoring the tying run) and Brian Dozier whiffed. Then, normally reliable Doolittle gave up a homer — on a high fastball, one of his bread-and-butter pitches — to former AL MVP Josh Donaldson in the 10th inning.

In the same afternoon, the Nats hurt their chances to win their division but may have significantly improved their chances to have a realistic chance of playing into October, where they will now be able to meet anyone on semi-even terms. Let’s wait until we see a few weeks of the new guys before we say the Nats can face the late innings of playoff games on even terms. Mere bullpen adequacy would be such a shock to the system that Nats fans might have to be revived in the aisles.

Which would you rather have — three new arms or two games in the standings?

“Why not both? We almost had both,” said an exasperated Doolittle, still stinging from Donaldson’s homer.

“It feels good that the front office is sending a message — they have our backs,” added Doolittle, refocusing on the future. “It’ll be a breath of fresh air.

“There are some of us that could use some reinforcements,” said Doolittle, mentioning Wander Suero, who pitched two scoreless innings against the Braves and is on a pace for 78 appearances.

Some will say that the Nats swapped out the deck chairs on their bullpen Titanic for comfy Barcaloungers. Sure, it’s an upgrade but will it save the ship?

It’s the Nats’ remaining relievers, such as Doolittle, Fernando Rodney, who was asked to pitch three times in two days last week, young Tanner Rainey and Suero who will appreciate the additions.

Some teams, like the Braves, entered the day needing a closer. After the Braves watched their disheveled righty Luke Jackson blow his eighth save of the season in a two-run Nats ninth, they completed their trade for Detroit closer Shane Greene. That deal will look flashy because Greene has a 1.18 ERA. But little in his career, or an analytic analysis, indicates a dominant pitcher. His ERA the past two years combined is 3.64, slightly higher than that of Elias or Hudson.

The crux of the day was that the whole NL East was arming up for the final two months. “We’ve upgraded our bullpen. These aren’t the sexiest names in the trade market, but we think we got good quality, reliable guys with some moxie and some experience,” said General Manager Mike Rizzo, who had felt paralyzed as other GMs wanted to wait until the final afternoon before the trade deadline for maximum leverage. If not for new rules this year, making Wednesday the drop-dead day for deals for the rest of the year — something Rizzo called “made for TV” — the Nats GM would, as usual, have done business sooner.

“We got a couple controllable relievers [Elias through 2021 and Strickland through 2020],” said Rizzo, who did not have to give up any of his top prospects in any of the deals. “We upgraded ourselves . . . We are excited to take this road trip and really step on the gas.”

Rizzo has been limited to targeting useful but unspectacular relievers like the current trio for two reasons. He’s depleted his talent pool with go-for-it trades in recent years, such as sending Felipe Vazquez, now an all-star, to Pittsburgh. Also, with the arrival of Victor Robles, 22, and Juan Soto, who hit his 51st career homer, tying him with Bryce Harper for third most by a player before his 21st birthday, the Nats have only two of the top 100 minor league prospects. Only Carter Kieboom is a hot property, but he’s untouchable in case Anthony Rendon leaves D.C. after this season.

Rizzo’s own past trades, and his farm system, have kept the Nats in several World Series hunts. But the cost has been a depleted cupboard, removing the chance of a plausible offer for an elite reliever.

Inside the clubhouse, this was a bleak day with a tough loss. More than several past Nats teams, this is a veteran group that “loses hard” — a desirable quality that feeds into team resilience and ability to play under pressure. Third base coach Bob Henley, popular with all but in a gruesome “send-’em-to-their-doom” slump lately, made the game’s worst decision by far.

Henley got Howie Kendrick thrown out by six feet at the plate on a double from Trea Turner in the sixth inning with no outs, the Nats down 4-1 and the Nos. 2-3-4 hitters due up. Say what? Pile up those no-no-don’t-go factors until you scream. The Nats didn’t score. In theory, one run there — the next batter, of course, hit a deep flyball — changes the outcome.

The results of this one day will fade, even though it was an important loss. Whether Elias, Hudson and even Bryce-Harper-sparring-partner Strickland turn the Nats’ bullpen, which has improved for two months, into a fully presentable October bunch will be revealed soon enough.

For now, it is enough that when the Nats’ bullpen gates swings open next, you can look with curiosity, perhaps even tempered anticipation — not just mounting horror — at what may happen next. Mere adequacy would be marvelous.