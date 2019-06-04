Stephen Strasburg earned his 100th career victory Tuesday night despite allowing five runs in five innings against the White Sox. The Nationals’ rotation has stabilized during the team’s recent uptick. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The headlines and highlights of the Washington Nationals’ evening, and rightly so, will be about Anthony Rendon (sign him) and Howie Kendrick (savior) and the bullpen that has pivoted from historically awful to — don’t say it, don’t say it — somewhat stable. That’s how a five-run deficit turned into a 9-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, and it’s how the Nats, for the first time all year, have sustained momentum: eight wins in 10 games, and a deficit in the National League East that somehow seems manageable.

Hidden in the mess of the box score Tuesday night, though, is the key to the rest of the season: zeros for the White Sox in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Tuesday didn’t represent the best Stephen Strasburg has to offer. But those three scoreless frames represent the best of what he has become.

“Kudos to Stras,” Manager Dave Martinez said afterward, and he meant it. “I know he’d have liked it a lot different, but still, it’s a win.”

Here’s what could be said about these Nationals on the day spring training opened, before a pitch had been thrown, that’s the same as what could be said in a happy clubhouse late Tuesday, after their 60th game: They are built on starting pitching. They will go only as far as their starting pitching takes them. If you’re going to take the optimistic view of the season — and if not now, then when? — think about how the Nats have put together this run and why it might be sustainable. It’s the rotation.

“The arms that we’re throwing out there every day,” pitching coach Paul Menhart said, “are going to give us a really good chance to win on a daily basis.”

This is how this franchise has been built, not just this year but for the better part of a decade: on the rotation. Since their first National League East title in 2012, here are the Nats’ MLB-wide rankings in rotation ERA in the years they won the division: second, first, second and fourth. It’s the backbone of their success whether the pitchers are Jordan Zimmermann and Gio Gonzalez or Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin. In the years they didn’t win the division, their ranks in rotation ERA were seventh, seventh and an inconceivable 13th. There’s a correlation here. Roll out a rotation that’s among the best in the game, and play in October. Struggle even a bit, and shut it down early.

The Nats’ rank headed into Tuesday’s opener against the White Sox: fifth, at 3.75, right on the edge. But there are trends in the right direction. Their fielding independent pitching (FIP) rank was third in all of baseball at 3.48, an indication that the rotation is pitching better than its actual ERA. And as the Nats went through this recent spurt — starting with a Corbin shutout of Miami on May 25 — the rotation had posted a 2.91 ERA over nine games, with revitalized Aníbal Sánchez poised to make it two full turns in Wednesday’s game against Chicago.

That includes Strasburg’s blip Tuesday. He is, by now, a fearsome weapon who can seem impossible to hit. The best way for him to rack up the 100th win of his career — which he did Tuesday — would have been, say, a dominant seven-inning, one-run, 11-strikeout performance. Five innings, five hits and five runs in which he had to labor through 105 pitches? Doesn’t seem to fit.

But consider the way Strasburg navigated his way, and apply it to the rest of the pitching staff. When he walked off the mound after the first inning, he glared in at Mike Everitt, the home plate umpire and villain of the moment. Everitt had offered an itsy-bitsy strike zone, and Strasburg had missed it by the smallest of margins. The result: a disastrous four-run inning that featured 39 pitches. Throw in a solo homer from Yoan Moncada in the second, and there’s your 5-0 deficit. Goodbye, hard-earned momentum.

“Definitely got punched in the face in the first,” Strasburg said.

Here’s where old Strasburg wilts, right?

“Earlier in his career, I believe he would have shown more emotion and maybe more antics on the mound,” Rendon said, laughing. “Maybe that’s maturity.”

Well, this one stood up. He retired the side in order in the third, overcame his own fielding error in the fourth, then worked out of a two-on, no-out jam in the fifth. It wasn’t pretty. But it’s how comebacks are built.

“He’s taken charge,” Menhart said. The pitching coach has been in his job for all of a month, removed as the franchise’s pitching coordinator to replace the fired Derek Lilliquist in the big league job. As he talked about Strasburg — whom he has known for years — he had just come from the traditional first-game-of-a-series pitching staff meeting, in which the pitchers go over the opposing hitters.

“He’s always got something very pertinent to add, extremely helpful,” Menhart said. “It’s approach-driven, too. He walks the talk. And so I think because he’s having success, he feels more comfortable doing that. He has taken on a leadership role.”

Stephen Strasburg, vocal leader? Believe it or not, that’s where we are. Even with a five-inning outing, Strasburg is fourth in the majors in innings, averaging more than 6 1 /3 per start. That fits into these Nats, who need — and get — work from their starters. Before Tuesday, only the Los Angeles Dodgers (5.89 innings) averaged more innings than the Nats (5.81) per start. Max Scherzer’s eight-inning, 15-strikeout tour de force Sunday in Cincinnati was impressive and important in its own right. But that kind of thing trickles through the off day and into Tuesday, when Matt Grace, Tanner Rainey, Wander Suero and, eventually, closer Sean Doolittle finished things off for Strasburg.

“That bullpen, they’re so happy right now,” Menhart said. “If the starters do what they’re supposed to do, it gets the guys in the bullpen into roles — earned roles.”

There’s wood to chop here, of course, because even eight wins in 10 games leaves these Nationals six games under .500. But there are problems all over the division, not the least of which is the first-place Philadelphia Phillies’ loss of outfielder Andrew McCutchen for the season with a knee injury.

The Nats may not be able to overcome their early-season wounds, some of them self-inflicted. But they have fought their way back to a point in the season where their strength matters. Their strength is their starting pitching, which can come through in ways both mammoth, like Scherzer’s Sunday gem, and minuscule, like those quiet zeros from Strasburg in the third, fourth and fifth Tuesday night.