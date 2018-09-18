FILE - In this July 7, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees Aaron Judge watches his fifth-inning solo home run in the team’s baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, in New York. Judge lofted an opposite-field homer during a series of simulated plate appearances against a Yankees minor leaguer Tuesday morning, Sept. 18, 2018, another box checked as the All-Star slugger works his way back from a broken right wrist. (Kathy Willens, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge is returning to the New York Yankees’ starting lineup for the first time since breaking his right wrist on July 26.

Judge was set to bat second and play right field in Tuesday night’s rain-delayed game against Boston. The start was pushed back six hours to 7:05 p.m.

Hurt when hit by a pitch, Judge was activated Friday and played two innings in right field that night without going to the plate. Judge says his wrist no longer bothers him while swinging a bat, but he has been experiencing discomfort on more routine movements. )

He had 11 at-bats in a simulated game Monday and lofted an opposite-field homer to right during a series of simulated plate appearances against Yankees minor leaguer Adonis Rosa on Tuesday morning.

Judge was also late on some fastballs and had a number of swings and misses against Rosa, who struck out 108 over 128 1/3 innings across three minor league levels this season. A large contingent of Yankees personnel watched the session, including manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman.

