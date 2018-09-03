Miami Marlins’ Derek Dietrich, right, slides into third base after hitting a triple during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, in Miami. (Brynn Anderson/Associated Press)

MIAMI — The fading Philadelphia Phillies mustered only four hits and no walks against Jose Urena and two relievers and lost Monday to the last-place Miami Marlins 3-1.

The Phillies, who began the afternoon four games behind first-place Atlanta in the NL East, lost their third game in a row. They’re 9-17 since Aug. 6, when the led the division.

Philadelphia has scored five runs in the past four games.

The Phillies aren’t out of the division race because they face Atlanta in seven of their final 11 games. But the loss to the Marlins doesn’t help their chances.

Urena (5-12) gave up one run in seven innings. He struck out seven to increase his season total to 117, a career high.

Drew Steckenrider pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts for his third save.

Vince Velasquez (9-10) allowed three runs in five innings.

Asdrubal Cabrera hit his 22nd homer for the Phillies. Derek Dietrich’s triple started a three-run second inning for Miami.

Marlins left fielder Rafael Ortega had a two-run single and made a backhanded catch on the warning track to rob Carlos Santana of a run-scoring extra-base hit.

The retractable roof at Marlins Park was closed as Tropical Storm Gordon passed through South Florida. Attendance was 7,771.

MIXED RESULTS

Miami rookie Lewis Brinson had two hits and an RBI. He’s 5 for 11 since returning from the DL, hiking his average to .196. But Brinson was doubled off first on a routine flyout in the seventh.

ROSTER MOVES

Before the game, the Phillies activated RHP Jerad Eickhoff from the 60-day DL, and RHP Ben Lively was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

RHP Jake Arrieta (9-9, 3.54) is scheduled to start Tuesday for the Phils against RHP Trevor Richards (3-7, 4.26).

