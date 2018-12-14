FILE - In this May 18, 2018, file photo, New York Mets pitcher Jeurys Familia (27) delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning of a baseball game in New York. The revamped Mets bullpen is set to include a very familiar face — longtime reliever Jeurys Familia. Familia reached a free-agent deal with the team that traded him away last summer, a person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press late Wednesday night, Dec. 12, 2018. The person spoke on condition of anonymity at the winter meetings because the team had not yet announced the move. Familia likely must pass a physical for the contract to be finalized. (Julie Jacobson, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Jeurys Familia and the Mets finalized a $30 million, three-year contract on Friday, bringing the reliever back to New York, where he figures to serve as a setup man for newly acquired closer Edwin Diaz.

Familia gets a $2 million signing bonus payable on equal installments on July 1 and Dec. 10 next year. He has salaries of $6 million in 2019 and $11 million in each of the final two seasons. The Mets will defer $1 million of his 2020 salary, payable on Jan. 15, 2022. They will defer the same amount of his 2021 pay, payable on July 1, 2022.

He gets a $500,000 performance bonus in any season he has 50 games finished. He would get a $1 million assignment bonus if traded.

The 29-year-old righty agreed to the deal Wednesday, subject to a successful physical.

Diaz was acquired from Seattle in a trade along with All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano.

Before leaving the winter meetings Thursday, new general manager Van Wagenen said the Mets liked Familia because of his “age, performance, repertoire and comfort being able to handle our market.” The GM said he also thought Familia would be a good influence on Diaz.

Familia had spent his entire career with New York before being traded to Oakland last July. This move likely means Familia will slide back into the setup role he flourished in as a rookie in 2014.

Familia was a combined 8-6 with 18 saves in 24 chances and a 3.13 ERA for the Mets and A’s last season. He has 123 career saves for the Mets, who signed him at age 17.

He had 43 saves in 2015 when the Mets made it to the World Series. He led the majors with a franchise-record 51 saves the following year and was an All-Star, again helping New York reach the playoffs.

Familia served a 15-game suspension at the start of 2017 for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. Later that year, he had a blood clot that required surgery and finished 2-2 with a 4.38 ERA and six saves in 26 games.

Last season, he was 4-4 with a 2.88 ERA and 17 saves in 21 chances with the Mets. He struck out 43 and walked 14 in 40 appearances covering 40 2/3 innings.

The Mets got two minor leaguers from Oakland for Familia, acquiring Triple-A righty Bobby Wahl and Class A third baseman Will Toffey, and $1 million in international signing bonus pool allotment.

Working mostly as a setup man for A’s closer Blake Treinen, Familia was 4-2 with one save and a 3.45 ERA in 30 games as Oakland earned an AL wild card.

