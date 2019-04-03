Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Mike Fiers (50) throws against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, April 2, 2019. (Tony Avelar/Associated Press)

OAKLAND, Calif. — Mike Fiers gave Oakland another stellar start, center fielder Ramon Laureano threw out a baserunner for a second straight game and the Athletics made Matt Chapman’s homer stand in a 1-0 win over Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

Fiers (2-1) pitched six innings of five-hit ball. Oakland starters have allowed just one run over 36 innings in the last six games since the team returned from an 0-2 trip to Tokyo. The A’s have won four straight and five of six.

The World Series champion Red Sox dropped their fourth straight and fell to 1-5.

The five hits were the most an A’s starter has allowed during this run. Starters had given up three or fewer hits in each of the previous five games.

Laureano threw out Xander Bogaerts at third trying to stretch a double off the wall with one out in the ninth off closer Blake Treinen. Bogaerts had fouled a pitch off his ankle earlier in the at-bat.

On Monday, Laureano threw a runner out at the plate in the second inning of a 7-0 A’s win.

Chapman’s third homer and second in two days came on a 3-2 pitch from Sale (0-2), an 89 mph fastball he left up in the zone.

Sale was coming off a lousy opening day start in which he gave up seven runs in three innings in a 12-4 loss to Seattle.

The seven-time All-Star settled down, covering six innings while throwing three-hit ball.

Ryan Buchter and Lou Trivino combined on two innings of one-hit ball, and Treinen notched his third save with a scoreless ninth.

SHORT HOPS: Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez singled leading off the second inning to extend his hitting streak to six games. ... A’s SS Marcus Semien had his hitting streak snapped at seven games. Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers made a diving play on a grounder to rob Semien of a hit with one out in the fifth. ... The Red Sox are 15-37 in their last 52 games at Oakland and are 3-12-1 in their last 16 full series there. ... Treinen extended his scoreless inning streak to 24 dating to Aug. 25.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: 2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee inflammation) played nine innings in an extended spring training game in Fort Myers, Florida. The four-time All-Star had four at-bats and made some diving plays at second, manager Alex Cora said.

Athletics: 1B Matt Olson, who had surgery on his right hand on March 22, had stitches removed Monday and took some ground balls Tuesday, manager Bob Melvin said. Olson will start a strengthening program soon, but no timetable has been established for the Gold Glove first baseman’s return from surgery that involved a right hamate excision.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (0-0, 10.80 ERA) gave up six runs and eight hits, including three home runs, against Seattle in his last start March 29.

Athletics: RHP Marco Estrada (0-0, 2.45) tossed six shutout innings against the Angels in his last start March 29.

