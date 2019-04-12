Oakland Athletics (9-8, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (6-6, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mike Fiers (2-1, 5.94 ERA) Rangers: Drew Smyly (0-1, 7.11 ERA)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Oakland Athletics on Friday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The Rangers went 28-48 in division games in 2018. Texas hit .240 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 24 total triples last year.

The Athletics went 38-38 in division play in 2018. Oakland averaged 8.7 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 322 total doubles last season. The Athletics won the season series 13-6 in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

