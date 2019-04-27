Arizona Diamondbacks’ Adam Jones (10) slides home to score on an RBI single by teammate Wilmer Flores as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, right, awaits the throw during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Phoenix. (Ralph Freso/Associated Press)

PHOENIX — Wilmer Flores drove in three runs, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs 8-3 on Friday night for their season-high fifth straight victory.

Adam Jones added three hits and two RBIs as Arizona won for the 10th time in 12 games overall. Nick Ahmed hit a two-run triple in the Diamondbacks’ three-run fifth inning.

Kris Bryant and Javier Baez homered for Chicago, and Albert Almora Jr. collected four hits. But the Cubs were unable to overcome another shaky performance by Kyle Hendricks, who was coming off his best start of the season.

The Diamondbacks jumped on Hendricks (1-4) for three runs in the first. Jones singled in Ketel Marte, and Flores drove in two more when he rolled a single through the right side with two out.

Bryant responded with a two-run shot in the third for his first homer since opening day. Bryant’s two-out drive left the park in a hurry, hitting a digital sign board in left-center on the fly.

Baez’s team-leading ninth homer trimmed Arizona’s lead to 4-3 in the fourth. But the Diamondbacks broke it open in the fifth on Flores’ RBI single and Ahmed’s first triple of the season.

Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray (1-1) allowed three runs and five hits in five innings. Matt Andriese pitched three innings for his first save.

Hendricks (1-4) was charged with seven runs and 10 hits in five innings. The righty struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings in his previous start against the Diamondbacks on April 19.

Hendricks has pitched more than five innings only once in five starts this season.

WORTH NOTING

David Peralta had two hits for Arizona, including his 13th double. Peralta passed Paul Goldschmidt in 2014 for the most doubles in franchise history in the opening month of the season.

PITCHING IN

The Cubs promoted right-hander Dillon Maples from Triple-A Iowa. Maples takes the roster spot of left-hander Randy Rosario, who was sent down after Thursday’s game.

Maples worked one inning against the Diamondbacks, walking the first two batters before striking out the side.

GRAND OPENING

Cubs manager Joe Maddon said his Chicago restaurant, Maddon’s Post, will open on May 14. The Wrigleyville restaurant will serve Polish and Italian cuisine.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Mike Montgomery (back injury) is scheduled for a rehab start for Iowa on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Yu Darvish (1-3, 5.96 ERA) gets the ball on Saturday for his sixth start of the season. He pitched five innings of three-run ball in a 6-0 loss to the Diamondbacks in his previous start last Saturday.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Godley (1-1, 6.67 ERA) has a streak of three straight no-decisions.

