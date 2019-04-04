LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Atlanta Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz showed no issues with his right elbow, allowing no hits and two baserunners in five scoreless innings of a rehab start at Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday night.

Foltynewicz, who opened the season on the injured list, struck out two and walked two while facing 16 batters. He had just one hard-hit ball leave the infield, a lineout in the second. His fastball velocity ranged between 92-96 mph.

Foltynewicz will give manager Brian Snitker and the medical staff an update Friday on how he feels. The 2018 All-Star is expected to make at least one more rehab start before joining the big league club.

“That’s definitely the plan,” he said. “It’s just getting comfortable out there. Might need another to get the velo back out there, get the outside corners, the insides, not be scared to throw those 2-1, 3-1 changeups and all that fun stuff. This is a good time to practice it before you get out there in this great NL East division.”

Foltynewicz wasn’t concerned that he went deep in several counts, throwing 34 of 56 pitches for strikes.

“It was a little weird night with the ball and strike ratio,” he said. “There were a few times in the past where I’d get to that point (of frustration), but it’s all about how can you stop the bleeding. Just getting out of those jams, maybe taking a breath out there when things get a little too fast, which I did tonight. I felt like I was in control of the pace of the game as well, which always helps. Groundballs kept my infielders on their toes, too.”

Foltynewicz wore a protective sleeve on his right arm so that he wouldn’t overextend himself.

