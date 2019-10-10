And here they were Wednesday night, somehow in a tempest in Southern California. The Los Angeles Dodgers had milked 117 pitches from their star on the rise, right-hander Walker Buehler. The Nats had given away at-bats. They had booted a ball. They trailed by two runs. They had six outs remaining. And they faced the generational left-hander, Clayton Kershaw.

Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto, Howie Kendrick — ready for your capes?

We’re in new territory, Washington, because the Nats on Wednesday night embodied the Nats in 2019, and they have busted open this postseason with a 7-3 victory in Game 5 of their National League Division Series after Kendrick’s grand slam in the 10th.

Finally, someone else felt the heat. For once, the Nats forced a fold. And for the first time, they will appear in a National League Championship Series because of all of it — performance, for sure, but personality and perseverance, too.

Nationally, the result will hang on Kershaw because as great as he is, he failed — and epically — in the postseason again. The Dodgers’ World Series drought now reaches 31 years, and that one fact will haunt Kershaw through the holidays. Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts might not enjoy his egg nog as much given he set up the legend to fail, and he was booed roundly by a rapidly exiting Dodger Stadium crowd when he appeared on the field in the 10th. Yet it’s on Kershaw, a tragic figure.

But in the District, why not make this about heroes rather than goats? That’s what, for the first time in a postseason history riddled with gut punches and gray hairs, we have now.

Oh, and make it about ghosts, too. Because they’re gone now, too.

But the heroes first. They’re most important.

We have Rendon, the Nats’ best player, with a double to start the first Nationals’ rally in the sixth, then an absolute blast off Kershaw to open the eighth, pulling them within a run, creating hope in the first base dugout and doubt in the third base dugout. That would have been enough. But Tony Two-Bags added one more pure stroke, a double to put runners on second and third in the 10th.

We have Soto, the wunderkind who struts, of all things, his takes, and finally admitted Wednesday he does it to rattle the opposing pitchers. The thing about his eighth-inning at-bat against Kershaw, already wounded by Rendon: Soto didn’t have a take about which to strut. Instead, he welcomed the only pitch he saw from Kershaw, an 89-mph slider, into his kitchen and immediately sent it back from whence it came. One more nugget: Soto is so dangerous that Roberts ordered him intentionally walked by Joe Kelly to load the bases in that fateful 10th.

And we have Kendrick, once a Dodger, in the lineup because of his bat despite his questionable defense. When he came up to face Kelly, he had contributed the following: an error, two strikeouts, a grounder that turned into a double play, and a flyball to center on which Dodgers center fielder Clay Bellinger made an acrobatic catch.

The acceptable results here included a squibber off the end of the bat that found a hole. Or a medium-deep flyball that could score Adam Eaton from third.

Kendrick, instead, delivered the swing that trumped all the rest, and now is the best moment in the history of this franchise. There will always be something about Livan Hernandez on the mound at RFK Stadium because baseball returned in 2005 after a three-decade drought.

Now, though, we have Kendrick turning around 97 mph from Kelly. Grand slam. Ballgame.

When are those flights to St. Louis?

For years, the best postseason memory to which the Nats could point was Jayson Werth’s walk-off homer in Game 4 of the 2012 division series against St. Louis. It was an indelible moment, and it created the first Game 5 at Nationals Park. But in the end, the series was lost in a manner that will still make you double over.

Nice moment. Didn’t matter. Ultimately, it didn’t matter.

The Nats now have their moments that matter.

“Only one team is happy at the end of the year,” Nationals General Manager Mike Rizzo said on the field before the game.

Somehow, his Nats have a chance to be that team. And because of the way it played out — both over the summer and over this series — we can buy into who they are. We can draw a link between the arrival of Gerardo Parra, discarded by the San Francisco Giants, and a new energy in the dugout and in the stands. Those T-shirts that say, “Stay in the Fight” could be viewed as a cheesy gimmick. After the events of the past eight days, snap them all up and insert your own %&#$@! before “Fight.”

Baby Shark. Kurt Suzuki completing a seven-run, ninth-inning comeback against the Mets. Stephen Strasburg out of the bullpen against the Brewers. Soto with the hit that won that game. Max Scherzer out of the bullpen in Game 2 to strike out the side. Zimmerman with the three-run bomb and Max with an empty-the-tank 109 pitches in Game 4, forcing the flight here.

Think about it this way: In the wild-card game against Milwaukee, without which there would be no division series, Scherzer walked the first man he faced and then allowed a two-run homer to the second. On Wednesday, Strasburg opened by allowing a double — a shot that was originally called a homer — to Joc Pederson, then an actual home run to Max Muncy.

In each case, they hadn’t swished the Gatorade around in their mouth and spit it out, and they were down two runs.

In each case, they won the game.

Add to the list of heroes Wednesday night Strasburg because he found himself for six effective innings, and Patrick Corbin, who got four key outs in the seventh and eighth innings.

We could go on. But we now have time to talk about all of them. What’s important: This team had a different flavor. This game had a different flavor. So it’s fair to say the end has a different flavor. You could have said that had they lost Wednesday night. But they didn’t. They won.

Let’s see what that tastes like for another week — or more.

