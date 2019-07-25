Columnist

Max Scherzer stood at his locker, relieved that he had returned to the mound Thursday with a pain-free 86-pitch outing against Colorado after enduring an 19-day absence because of an inflamed bursa. Nothing drives Scherzer crazy like inaction, and he bugged his teammates and manager for nearly three weeks as he paced the dugout during games and talked their ears off in the clubhouse, finding release for all his pent-up energy until his return.

However, there was still doubt and concern in Scherzer’s eyes and words. Normally the most confident of athletes and one who knows his body in encyclopedic detail, Scherzer was not willing to pronounce himself completely fixed after five innings, even after so much rest and a cortisone shot last week.

“I’m more concerned about how the back will feel in the morning. This is more about how I recover than how I feel today,” said Scherzer, who left trailing 3-0 but was taken off the hook by Anthony Rendon’s three-run homer in the fifth. Eventually, since these are the 2019 Nats, the bullpen blew a 7-5 lead and the game, 8-7, with the final two runs in the ninth inning coming off 42-year-old Fernando Rodney, Manager Dave Martinez’s choice for closer even though was pitching in three games in two days for the first time in his life.

[Nationals can’t hold ninth-inning lead, drop series finale to Rockies]

Most star pitchers, especially vets who know their bodies as well as Scherzer, grasp immediately if everything is okay when they return from the injured list. In the past, on the few occasions when Scherzer has had aches and pains, he quickly has given the all clear. His reticence does not indicate a problem. But it certainly does indicate true concern. Scherzer really doesn’t know yet. He’s probably fine, which means the 55-47 Nats are, too, especially as they enter their toughest six-game stretch of the season — three against the Los Angeles Dodgers, then three next week against the Atlanta Braves, whom they trail by 4½ games in the National League East.

When will Scherzer, the linchpin of the Nats’ season and perhaps the best pitcher in baseball, know if he’s really clear? Will he know when he wakes up Friday? Will he know by the time he gets to Nationals Park? Or will he have to wait until he loosens up and throws?

“All of those — get up, come to the park, throw,” Scherzer said sardonically.

For Nats fans, nerves will not be calm just because they saw Scherzer throw 96 mph in a game in which he walked the opposing pitcher and allowed a home run to a .205 hitter with one previous homer. Just like the three-time Cy Young Award winner, they will have to hold their breath for one more day.

Scherzer’s status is so important because the Nats are playing so well. During their torrid 36-15 streak before Thursday’s loss, only one Nat was performing at a career-best level — Scherzer with a 0.83 ERA in his previous nine starts. Perhaps the best aspect of the Nats’ surge was that, while the whole team was essentially healthy and playing at or near its best predictable level, not one person on the team was putting up numbers that were ridiculously unsustainable.

[Gerardo Parra has helped the Nats find their joy]

In their 36-15 run, the Nats’ starting pitchers went 30-8 with a 2.64 ERA. But Scherzer was the only man with otherworldly numbers. Stephen Strasburg (9-1) actually had a 3.50 ERA, slightly higher than his career mark. Patrick Corbin had a 3.24 mark, in line with what’s expected of a $140 million free agent. And Aníbal Sánchez’s 2.75 ERA was only slightly better than his 2.83 ERA in 2018.

Almost all of the Nats’ hitters, except slumping catcher Yan Gomes, have shown their best selves in this two-month run.

Perhaps it’s the bullpen that has been a pleasant surprise — or is it returning to normal form after an atrocious showing in the first 50 games?

In the flush of all this good news, Thursday’s loss was deflating. Whether there is any carry-over against the Dodgers and Braves will be easy to determine. The Dodgers will roll out their Big Three — Clayton Kershaw, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Walker Buehler this weekend — while the Nats counter with Sánchez, Joe Ross and Strasburg.

The central virtue required for exhausting regular season baseball is emotional and physical resilience. The Nats have shown it for nine weeks as they have saved their season. But the tests don’t stop in late July, and this loss was another instance of Martinez never passing up a chance to grab a win — a good tendency, if not overdone.

“We’re down 3-0. All of a sudden it’s 3-3,” he said, after a three-run Rendon homer in the fifth. “You have a chance to win the game. You try to win the game at hand. You worry about tomorrow [tomorrow].”

On Wednesday, the Nats swept a tense doubleheader in which closer Sean Doolittle and setup man Rodney were used in both games — an oddity, in itself, in modern baseball.

On most, perhaps almost all, teams, Doolittle would have been unavailable Thursday and, because of his age and his value as a free off-the-scrap-heap discovery, so would Rodney.

But Martinez, as a Tampa Bay Rays bench coach, saw the burly right-hander at the peak of his career in 2012 in Tampa Bay, when he had an unthinkable 0.60 ERA in 76 games. Martinez thinks he knows the key to the man with a cocked hat worthy of Bluebeard’s crew. Fernando loves work. The more he pitches, the better.

That led Martinez, last week, to take a loss when he brought Rodney back for a second inning in a game the Nats had just tied. Now he takes a loss in a three-games-in-two-days situation that few managers would risk. There were no good options. But at times you just tell your second-tier relievers that the late innings are theirs. Do your best. We will live with it.

“They ask me before the game. I said, ‘Yes.’ Any chance I have, I’m ready to go,” said Rodney, who touched 95 mph but didn’t quite have his normal velocity. “I try never to say, ‘No.’ ” For what it’s worth, the old man of the bullpen still doesn’t know how Desmond hit that good, well-placed slider out of the park.

“Sayonara!” said Rodney, a vet at ease with any fate and ready for tomorrow.

Perhaps the Nats’ long winning skein soon will slow to a more normal rate. Whether it does or not, some of the season’s most memorable tests now await. That is, if the bullpen can still lift its arms.