Max Scherzer got the first two outs of the fifth inning with relative ease. And then all hell broke loose. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Max Scherzer shed his red pullover in the Washington Nationals’ bullpen at 9:36 p.m. on Thursday. It was time to warm up on a nippy night. He initiated his preparation with light throws, slowly extending the distance and increasing the intensity until he was crow hopping from the side. He then began throwing out of his windup off one of the two mounds beyond the wall in right field.

He emerged from the bullpen at 9:52 for his first relief appearance since the 2013 American League Division Series, when he was a member of the Detroit Tigers. He was announced a minute later to booming cheers as a disturbing graphic — zeroed in on his blue eye and brown eye — flickered on the video board. It was the fifth inning. The Nationals held a one-run lead, and they were turning to their best pitcher — a 33-year-old right-hander who has made a strong case for a second straight National League Cy Young Award — to shut down the Chicago Cubs for a couple innings three days after he delivered a gritty performance in Game 3 at Wrigley Field.

What ensued was the most bizarre and excruciating meltdown in Nationals postseason history, a series of unfortunate events that paved the way for a 9-8 season-ending Game 5 loss.

Scherzer began his night by retiring Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo — the Cubs’ most dangerous hitters — on six pitches for two quick outs. He was attacking the strike zone, touching 98 mph on the radar gun. He was a suped-up Max Scherzer, and the tight right hamstring that delayed his postseason debut was long forgotten. Then he and the Nationals crumbled.

First, Willson Contreras legged out an infield single and pinch-hitter Ben Zobrist blooped a single to left field. Addison Russell then pounced on the first pitch he saw — an 85-mph change-up — and hit a groundball that tugged along the third-base line, just inside the bag and out of a diving Anthony Rendon’s reach. Contreras and Zobrist scored. The Cubs had a 5-4 lead. It would grow with a stranger sequence of events.

After Jayson Heyward was intentionally walked, Scherzer struck out the free-swinging Javier Baez on three pitches, finishing him off with a slider. It should have been the third out. But the ball bounced past catcher Matt Wieters, and instead of eating it, Wieters hurled a rushed throw into right field trying to throw Baez out at first base. The strikeout-passed-ball-E2 combination allowed Russell to score and moved Baez to second base.

But Wieters immediately began pleading his case to umpires for interference, claiming Baez’s backswing hit him. He had a case, but umpire Jerry Lane, the crew chief and also the game’s home plate umpire, assembled his group to discuss the matter. Nationals Manager Dusty Baker emerged to share his take to no avail. The crew decided not to change the call. Interference isn’t a reviewable play. The ruling stood.

Fittingly, Tommy La Stella, pinch-hitting for pitcher Kyle Hendricks, was then awarded first base for catcher interference to load the bases before Scherzer plunked Jon Jay with a 1-1 cutter. Heyward scored to make it 7-4.

Scherzer finally secured that elusive out, getting Bryant, the reigning NL MVP, to hit a pop fly on his 28th pitch. Bryant and Rizzo combined to go 0 for 3 in the inning. The other seven Cubs batters reached base on three hits, an intentional walk, a strikeout, and a hit by pitch. The Nationals gave the ball to Scherzer with great confidence. They were going with their best. They went down with it in the most inexplicable of ways.