St. Louis Cardinals’ Dexter Fowler (25) celebrates after hitting an RBI-single during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, April 22, 2019, in St. Louis. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

ST. LOUIS — Dexter Fowler had four-hit game in six years, hitting his first home run this season and driving in four runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers 13-5 on Monday night.

Paul Goldschmidt hit his ninth home run and had three hits and three RBIs for the Cardinals. St. Louis outhit Milwaukee 18-5, set a season high for runs and won its third straight.

Fowler had the fifth four-hit game of his career, his first since June 9, 2013, against San Diego.

Ryan Braun, Hernán Pérez, Yasmani Grandal and Travis Shaw homered for Milwaukee, which has lost five of six.

Jack Flaherty (2-1) allowed four runs and three hits — all homers — in six innings. He struck out 10, reaching double digits for the fourth time in his big league career.

Adrian Houser (0-1) lost in his season debut and first big league start. He gave up five runs and nine hits in four-plus innings.

Kolten Wong hit an RBI single in the second, and Fowler made it 3-0 in the third with his first home run since July 24, a two-run drive.

Braun’s solo homer and Pérez’s two-run home run tied the score in the fifth, but Goldschmidt put the Cardinals ahead to stay with a two-run homer in the bottom half that chased Houser.

Grandal homered in the sixth, but St. Louis blew open the game with a seven-run seventh off Jacob Barnes and Aaron Wilkerson that included a two-run, pinch-hit single by rookie Lane Thomas.

LONG BALL

Milwaukee has 47 home runs this season while St. Louis has 35. The Brewers have hit 21 and the Cardinals 17 in their eight games against each other.

ROSTER MOVES

Brewers: LHP Donnie Hart was optioned Triple-A San Antonio, Hauser and RHP Jake Petricka were recalled from San Antonio. ... Brewers: RHP Junior Guerra was placed on the bereavement list. He went home to Venezuela to be with his ill father and the Brewers expect he will rejoin the team for a weekend series at the New York Mets.

Cardinals: INF/OF Drew Robinson was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: RHP Michael Wacha was placed on 10-day IL with patellar tendinitis in his left knee.

UP NEXT

RHP Zach Davies (2-0) enters his start for Milwaukee on Tuesday with a 2-2 record against the Cardinals, including 0-2 with a 9.28 ERA in two starts last season. RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon will start in place of Wacha after going 2-0 with a 3.24 ERA in three starts at Triple-A Memphis. He had one appearance in 2018 against Milwaukee, pitching one of scoreless relief.

