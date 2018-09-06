San Diego Padres’ Francisco Mejia runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in Cincinnati. (John Minchillo/Associated Press)

CINCINNATI — Francisco Mejia hit a solo homer and a three-run shot during his first start as the Padres’ up-and-coming catcher, leading San Diego to a 6-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night.

Mejia connected on his first two swings against Luis Castillo (8-12) for his first homers in the majors . The 22-year-old catcher was called up Tuesday as the Padres get him ready for a bigger role next season.

They got Cleveland’s top catching prospect in a July trade for relievers Brad Hand and Adam Cimber, part of the AL Central leaders’ move to improve their struggling bullpen. Mejia hit seven homers at Triple-A after the trade, prompting his September call-up.

Hunter Renfroe also hit a solo homer off Castillo , who gave up three for the first time in his career.

Left-hander Eric Lauer made his second straight solid start since returning from a stint on the disabled list with a sore forearm that cost him 25 days. He threw five hitless innings during a 3-2, 13-inning win over Colorado on Aug. 30 in his return.

Lauer allowed two hits in four innings Thursday, matching his career high with eight strikeouts. He escaped a bases-loaded, no-out threat in the fourth with a pair of strikeouts and Renfroe’s lunging catch in left field. Padres manager Andy Green is limiting Lauer’s pitches as he returns from the injury.

Jose Castillo (2-2) retired the three batters he faced. Scott Schebler and Mason Williams homered off Trey Wingenter in the seventh.

REMEMBERING VICTIMS

The Reds held a moment of silence pregame for victims of a downtown shooting on Thursday morning. A gunman killed three people and wounded two others before he was fatally shot by police officers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: Scooter Gennett was out of the lineup with a tender thigh. He leads the NL in hitting at .320. ... LH reliever Amir Garret threw in the bullpen and could be activated next week. He’s been on the DL since Aug. 29 with a bruised left foot.

UP NEXT

Padres: Brett Kennedy (1-2) makes his sixth career start and his first against the Reds. He threw six shutout innings on Aug. 31 for a 7-0 victory over Colorado, his first career win.

Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (7-4) makes his 17th start and third career appearance against the Padres, his first since 2016. He lasted only 3 2/3 innings last Sunday in St. Louis, giving up two runs and five hits while throwing 72 pitches.

