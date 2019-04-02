Colorado Rockies (2-3, fourth in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (4-1, first in the NL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-0, 1.29 ERA) Rays: Blake Snell (0-1, 7.50 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays went 51-30 on their home field in 2018. Tampa Bay averaged 8.7 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 43 total triples last year.

The Rockies went 44-38 away from home in 2018. Colorado averaged 8.8 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 280 total doubles last season.

