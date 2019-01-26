FIGURE SKATING

DETROIT — Alysa Liu became the youngest winner of an individual title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, stealing the show Friday night with two triple axels and taking the title more than six months before her 14th birthday.

Defending champion Bradie Tennell fell during her free skate, and Liu, skating immediately after, took advantage, breezing through her routine after the two early triple axels, one of which was in combination.

Liu was beaming by the end of her program, and when her score of 217.51 was announced, she put her hands over her face, overcome with emotion.

FOOTBALL

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman plans to pay an NFL fine for a helmet-to-helmet hit on New Orleans receiver Tommylee Lewis in the NFC championship game.

The Rams’ slot cornerback also hopes he can move past the drama around the infamous hit. No flag was thrown by the officials on that key play in Los Angeles’ 26-23 overtime victory at New Orleans.

Robey-Coleman confirmed he received a fine from the NFL on Friday. He didn’t say whether he agreed with the league’s decision.

INDIANAPOLIS — Adam Vinatieri will still be the NFL’s oldest active player next season.

The 46-year-old kicker and the Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a new deal, general manager Chris Ballard announced Friday on 1070 The Fan, the radio station that broadcasts the team’s games. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

REGINA, Saskatchewan — Craig Dickenson joined younger brother Dave as a Canadian Football League head coach Friday, taking over the top spot with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 47-year-old Dickenson was promoted from special teams coordinator to replace Chris Jones, who resigned as head coach/GM/defensive coordinator and vice president of football operations Jan. 15 to join the NFL’s Cleveland Browns as an assistant.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK — Making another move to bolster their bullpen, the New York Mets agreed to a $10 million, two-year contract with left-hander Justin Wilson.

The agreement was disclosed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Wilson will get $5 million annually and also can earn performance bonuses.

A 31-year-old reliever, Wilson was 4-5 with a 3.46 ERA last season for the Chicago Cubs.

—By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers are retiring Adrian Beltre’s number.

The team revealed the plan Friday night at the end of its winter awards program.

Beltre, who had 3,166 career hits, played the last eight of his 21 big league seasons for Texas before announcing his retirement in November. The third baseman’s No. 29 will be the fourth number retired by the team, with a ceremony sometime in June.

The four-time All-Star played in his only World Series in 2011, his first season with the Rangers.

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox are postponing their White House visit because of the partial government shutdown.

The team says it consulted with Major League Baseball and the White House and rescheduled the trip to May 9, an off-day after a three-game series in Baltimore.

The team had accepted an invitation from President Donald Trump to make the traditional champion’s visit on Feb. 15.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Right-hander Marco Estrada agreed to a $4 million, one-year contract Friday with the Oakland Athletics, giving the club a veteran presence in a rotation that was plagued by injuries last season.

A double-digit winner in 2015 and ‘17 for Toronto, the 35-year-old Estrada went 7-14 with a 5.64 ERA in 28 starts and 143 2/3 innings last year for the Blue Jays.

CLEVELAND — Left-handed reliever Oliver Perez is staying with the Cleveland Indians, agreeing to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.

Perez’s deal, announced Friday, includes a $2.75 million team option for 2020 that would become guaranteed if he pitches in 55 games this year. The 2020 salary would become guaranteed at $3 million if he pitches in 60 games this year.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres say they are switching to a brown and gold color scheme for 2020 and beyond.

Wayne Partello, the team’s chief marketing officer, says the Padres have notified Major League Baseball that they intend to make the change.

Partello said Friday that the team is still deciding on the exact look.

NEW YORK — Minnesota pitcher Alex Schick, Cincinnati pitcher Junior Harding and Baltimore outfielder Trey Whitley have been suspended for 50 games each under baseball’s minor league drug program.

Schick tested positive for amphetamine, a banned stimulant, the commissioner’s officer said Friday. Harding tested positive for Methylphenidate, also a stimulant.

Whitley was disciplined following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

NEW YORK — Chris Dahl has been promoted to director of communications of the Major League Baseball Players Association, a position that had been open since Greg Bouris resigned last February.

The union also said Friday that Jerry Crasnick had been hired as senior adviser for player, agent and media relations. Crasnick had been a senior baseball writer for ESPN.

NEW YORK — The swoosh is expected to be on the front of Major League Baseball uniforms starting in 2020.

Nike will succeed Majestic Athletic as Major League Baseball’s uniform supplier for the 2020 season. The swoosh logo likely will move to a more prominent position on jersey fronts. The Majestic logo is currently on the sleeve.

The 10-year deal announced Friday replaces an agreement announced in December 2016 for Under Armour to replace Majestic.

SOCCER

Monaco fired Thierry Henry and re-hired title-winning coach Leonardo Jardim on Friday, just three months after sacking him to make way for the France great.

Henry won four of 20 matches after replacing Jardim in mid-October. Jardim is back after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Monaco is second from bottom in the French league ahead of Saturday’s trip to fellow struggler Dijon.

LONDON — Hugh McIlvanney, widely regarded as one of Britain’s greatest and most authoritative sports writers, has died. He was 84.

The Football Writers’ Association, of which McIlvanney was a life member, said the Scottish journalist died on Thursday after a battle with cancer.

As a writer predominantly for British newspapers The Observer and then The Sunday Times, McIlvanney covered many of the biggest sporting events and forged close relationships with figures such as Muhammad Ali, Alex Ferguson and Jock Stein.

WINTER SPORTS

KITZBUEHEL, Austria — Austrian skier Max Franz has been ruled out of next month’s world championships in Sweden after breaking his right heel bone Friday during a World Cup downhill.

The downhill bronze medalist from 2017 caught a bump on the icy Streif course shortly after the start. He avoided crashing but immediately ended his run.

Austria team doctor Martin Gruber says Franz does not need surgery but will be out for 6-to-8 weeks.

IDITAROD

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A four-time champion of the world’s most famous sled dog race is skipping the Iditarod for the second straight year in favor of a race in Norway.

Dallas Seavey said Friday that he plans to participate in the Finnmarkslopet in March. The Norwegian race starts about a week after the March 3 start of the Iditarod.

___

https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.