San Diego Padres (62-92, fifth in NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-69, first in NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Padres: Jacob Nix (2-3, 5.75 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Dodgers: Rich Hill (9-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Freddy Galvis has been as good as it gets for San Diego as of late. He’s batting .500 with 12 hits and two home runs in the past week. The Dodgers enter the contest with a one and a half-game lead over the Rockies in the NL West. Los Angeles gives up 2.5 runs per game when Hill takes the hill. The Padres are 4-3 in games started by Nix. San Diego pitchers are averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Miguel Diaz paces the staff with a mark of 16.7. The Padres won Friday’s contest 5-3. Eric Lauer picked up his sixth win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer has 71 runs and 65 RBIs for the Padres this year. Hunter Renfroe has three home runs and seven RBIs over his past 10 games for San Diego. Cody Bellinger has 137 hits for the Dodgers this season. He’s batting .258 on the year. Yasiel Puig has six home runs and 13 RBIs while slugging 1.067 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs. Dodgers: 7-3, .266 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs.

DODGERS INJURIES: The Los Angeles Dodgers placed RHP Daniel Hudson on the 60-day disabled list with a forearm injury on Saturday, Aug. 25.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports