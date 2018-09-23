San Diego Padres (62-93, fifth in NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (86-69, first in NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Padres: Joey Lucchesi (8-8, 3.74 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 131 strikeouts) Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (5-3, 2.18 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego has Freddy Galvis to thank for a chunk of the team’s offensive production over the last week. He’s batting .500 with 12 hits and two home runs in that span. The Dodgers head into the contest with a one and a half-game lead over the Rockies in the NL West. Los Angeles has allowed just 1.7 runs per game in Ryu’s starts on the year. The Padres have gone 10-14 in Lucchesi’s starts this year. San Diego pitchers are averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, Miguel Diaz paces the staff with a mark of 16.7. The Dodgers won Saturday’s contest 7-2. Rich Hill picked up his 10th win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Hosmer is batting .249 with a .306 on-base percentage and .395 slugging percentage in 150 games this season for the Padres. Hunter Renfroe has four home runs and eight RBIs over his past 10 games for San Diego. Cody Bellinger has 138 hits for the Dodgers this season. He’s batting .258 on the year. Yasiel Puig has six home runs and 13 RBIs while slugging 1.000 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by three runs. Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs.

DODGERS INJURIES: The Los Angeles Dodgers placed RHP Daniel Hudson on the 60-day disabled list with a forearm injury on Saturday, Aug. 25.

