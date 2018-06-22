New York Yankees’ Brett Gardner, right, heads to third after stealing second base as Washington Nationals shortstop Wilmer Difo (1) couldn’t handle the ball thrown by catcher Spencer Kieboom for an error during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (Bill Kostroun/Associated Press)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brett Gardner is back in the New York Yankees lineup after missing five games with right knee soreness.

The left fielder was the leadoff hitter in the posted lineup in the press box for Friday night’s game at Tampa Bay.

Gardner entered Friday hitting .258 with five homers, 21 RBIs and 42 runs scored in 59 games.

Giancarlo Stanton was slated to start in right field with Aaron Judge as the designated hitter.

